Merab Dvalishvili | Ready For The Rematch

Rematches are tricky when you’re the fighter that emerged victorious the first time out, as is the case with Merab Dvalishvili heading into his championship clash with “Suga” Sean O’Malley this weekend in Newark, New Jersey.
The desire and drive is never in question for the vanquished combatant — O’Malley lost his title and wants to get it back, while extracting a measure of revenge against the indefatigable titleholder, who has already posted a successful title defense this year. But for Dvalishvili, who largely dominated the contest, running it back and having to beat the former champion for a second time is a risky and challenging proposition.
“It’s hard to keep the same energy against the same guy, motivate myself, but this is the challenge for me,” Dvalishvili said on Tuesday afternoon, just a few days out from his headlining turn at UFC 316. “Sean wants to avenge his loss, he hits hard, but I put everything into my training camp, did my best, and now I’m ready to show.
“I’m super-motivated and I believe I’m a better fighter (than the last time we fought). I have to win, but Sean always has a chance. Even though I am a better fighter than him, it’s a fight, it’s a sport, and anything is possible, which is why I have to make sure I fight hard and smart at the same time.”
One of the driving forces for champions in Dvalishvili’s position as they head into these types of situations has always been a desire to silence any lingering whispers about how and why the first bout went the way it did.
Coming out of their first meeting at UFC 306 last September at Sphere, O’Malley made it known that he entered the contest with a considerable hip injury, which limited his ability to wrestle and grapple in preparation for his bout with the exhaustive Georgian grappler. That injury, which has since been dealt with, combined with the challenger deciding to eschew smoking marijuana and dial way back on social media have many wondering if things could go differently a second time around.
For Dvalishvili, who knew this day would eventually come, he wants to make sure that no one has anything to whisper about when their second encounter is over on Saturday night, while also staying active and taking on the toughest available opponents.
“I want to leave no questions,” said Dvalishvili, who dominated the first fight with his wrestling and carries a 12-fight winning streak in this weekend’s headlining sequel with O’Malley. “Right now, at this moment, only Cory Sandhagen is a clear contender — Petr (Yan) has another fight, the other guys don’t deserve it, so Sean is the most deserving guy right now.
“I’m gonna fight the top contender, and then after, if Cory Sandhagen wants the smoke, I will go with him,” he added. “I just want to stay busy and keep fighting.”
This has been the bantamweight champion’s approach throughout his outstanding run to the top of the division, and one he’s maintained since claiming the title last year.
After beating O’Malley at Noche UFC, the 34-year-old Georgian made a relatively quick turnaround to face undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov in January at UFC 311. Tabbed as a future champion from the time he touched down in the UFC, the Russian standout was installed as the betting favorite in the contest, but Dvalishvili showed no hesitation in accepting the assignment or handling his business against his unbeaten foe.
While Nurmagomedov started well, the torrid pace and relentless pressure of the champion started to wear him down, and by the time the decisive fifth round arrived, Dvalishvili was in complete control and thoroughly enjoying himself inside the Octagon.
“That was good to beat an undefeated guy, and to show everyone my skills and my hard work, and that I can relax and fight happy,” said the champion, who memorably showed a ton of personality and moxie in the final round of the contest, playing to the crowd. “I was happy in that fight and having a good time.”
Not only was the victory an important one for Dvalishvili, but it was also a result that had a serious impact on the way fans and media view the streaking titleholder.
Long known for his over-the-top personality and hijinks, like when he famously stole O’Malley’s Thriller jacket following his teammate Aljamain Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo two years ago at Prudential Center, defeating Nurmagomedov and continuing his winning streak resulted in many voicing their support and admiration for Dvalishvili, and prompted many in the MMA cognoscenti to reconsider how they view the pantheon of all-time greats in the bantamweight division.
“After that win, I got lots of support and so much respect; everybody respects me now,” began Dvalishvili when asked about the importance and impact of his January triumph. “Actually, sometimes I think I get too much love and support.
I want to be humble and I don’t want to lose this focus; I don’t want to relax too much because everybody thinks I can beat everybody now, but it’s not like that. I have to continue the hard work and keep getting better.
“I’m thankful and grateful for all the people giving me respect like that,” he responded, when asked specifically about UFC broadcaster Jon Anik declaring that Dvalishvili now stands atop the list of all-time greats in the history of the UFC bantamweight division. "It motivates me even more because I have to keep up the hard work. I’m doing what I love and I get to inspire so many people, have so many people saying such nice things about me.
“Like I said, I’m happy and grateful for my career, for what I do every day.”
And what he’s been doing for the last several weeks is readying to beat O’Malley for a second time, while extending his winning streak and strengthening his grip on the bantamweight title at the same time.
In the first episode of UFC 316 Embedded, there is an amusing moment where Dvalishvili is grappling with Sterling, and the current champion utilizes a move the former champion had taught him in order to keep him on the canvas. Afterwards, Sterling explained that has been a greater focus in his camp, with Dvalishvili confirming on Tuesday that he intends to be meaner if and when he gets O’Malley to the ground on Saturday night.
“I think (there is) more focus now (on keeping guys down). If I take him down, I’m going to make sure I’m going to punish him now; not jokes, not kisses this time,” he said, harkening back to when he planted a series of quick smooches on O’Malley’s back at the close of the second round, which drew the ire of the visibly frustrated technicolor superstar.
Though he admitted there was a challenge in getting up to face O’Malley for a second time after clearly beating him the first time around, the bantamweight titleholder is still looking forward to collecting a second win over his chief rival this weekend, promising another thrilling contest, followed by another expeditious return to action later this year.
“You guys will see a happy and dangerous Merab,” Dvalishvili said when asked how he sees things playing out this weekend. “I’m gonna look to finish him, either striking or on the ground. If Sean stops my takedowns, I’m gonna f***ing knock him out — that’s what I’m planning.
“It will be sweet and good to beat him again,” he added. “What it means is that I can take a little break, then come back for a quick turnaround again. I want to be busy, I want to give people a good fight, good show, and memorable moments, great fights. I’m ready for it.”
