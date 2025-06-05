Merab Dvalishvili | Ready For The Rematch

The desire and drive is never in question for the vanquished combatant — O’Malley lost his title and wants to get it back, while extracting a measure of revenge against the indefatigable titleholder, who has already posted a successful title defense this year. But for Dvalishvili, who largely dominated the contest, running it back and having to beat the former champion for a second time is a risky and challenging proposition.

“It’s hard to keep the same energy against the same guy, motivate myself, but this is the challenge for me,” Dvalishvili said on Tuesday afternoon, just a few days out from his headlining turn at UFC 316. “Sean wants to avenge his loss, he hits hard, but I put everything into my training camp, did my best, and now I’m ready to show.

“I’m super-motivated and I believe I’m a better fighter (than the last time we fought). I have to win, but Sean always has a chance. Even though I am a better fighter than him, it’s a fight, it’s a sport, and anything is possible, which is why I have to make sure I fight hard and smart at the same time.”