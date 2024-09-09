Merab Dvalishvili: Nothing But Hard Work

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

O’Malley had a score to settle with an old foe in Marlon Vera, so instead of waiting, Dvalishvili decided to solidify himself as the number one contender by defeating former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Cejudo in dominant fashion.

So now, six years later, they will finally meet at UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili in the first-ever sporting event at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Sphere wasn’t in construction when he started his pro career, Dvalishvili has visualized this moment, competing for a UFC title, ever since he put on the four-ounce gloves.

“This is a dream come true,” Dvalishvili said. “This is what I was training hard for, and now I’m fighting for the title, but I got to make sure I put hard work in and I want to win this title fight, not just fight for the belt, but win and do great things with it.”

Standing in his way is one of the best strikers the UFC has ever seen. In 12 UFC fights, O’Malley’s earned 10 victories, including six by KO, and he not only finished one of the greatest bantamweight champions of all time, but defended his belt with little resistance.

“Sean O’Malley is a great fighter,” Dvalishvili said. “I respect him as a fighter. He has knockout power, he’s a great champion, and he’s a good challenge for me. I can’t wait. I’ve wanted to fight him since 2018. I was calling him out. Somehow this fight didn’t happen before, but this is the perfect time. We are fighting now. Perfect date, for the belt, and I can’t wait.”