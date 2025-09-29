Merab Dvalishvili | Machine Learning

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

But in the preamble to that second encounter with O’Malley, the champion’s longtime teammate Aljamain Sterling and his head coach John Wood spoke about how they wanted to prioritize settling positions and pursuing finishes. During the fight, when the first opportunity Dvalishvili had to attack the neck and secure the finish presented itself, he pounced, forcing O’Malley to tap and sending another scary message to the rest of the division: as good as he is, the champion is still improving and evolving.

The best part is that he wants to stay as active as possible, which means we should continue to see him make the walk as frequently as the UFC can book him.

“I want to be busy, I want to challenge myself more, stay disciplined,” said Dvalishvili, who is the only champion to have defended their title twice this year, and is already eyeing a fourth appearance before his third fight of 2025 is already in the books. “I’m healthy, I love this, and I want to be busy.

“I want to have four (fights) this year,” continued the champion, who has targeted December for another appearance, provided everything goes according to plan against Sandhagen. “This would be a real good opportunity if the UFC will give me the chance. I want to do the most. I want to enjoy this because I’m healthy, I’m ready, and I don’t want to waste time.”

The fact that he’s jumping straight back into the fray against Sandhagen proves that Dvalishvili is a man of his word, as the matchup against the 33-year-old challenger is dangerous and compelling, but does not carry the same potential legacy impact as his last two fights.