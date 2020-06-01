Merab Dvalishvili Knows This Is Only The Beginning

When “The Machine” came into the UFC in 2017 he had a dream that he would be competing with the best bantamweights in the world, and after stringing together a dominant four-fight win streak, Dvalishvili finds himself slated to go to battle with veteran contender John Dodson. It’s Dvalishvili’s first matchup with a ranked opponent and a real chance to compete with the division’s elite.

Dvalishvili has lived up to his nickname by dominating his opponents with relentless pressure and wrestling. The native of Tbilisi, Georgia, who has only entered the Octagon six times, already holds the record for the most takedowns (39) landed in UFC bantamweight history. And while rag dolling his adversaries is something Dvalishvili is proud of, he believes that defeating Dodson will truly put him on the map.

“John Dodson is a big name and he’s a really good fighter. I have a ton of respect for him and he’s been at the top of the game for a long time,” the 29-year-old Dvalishvili said of his opponent. “He’s a two-time title challenger and has gone the distance with Demetrious Johnson, he’s knocked out TJ Dllashaw and earned a win against Pedro Munhoz. This is the type of guy I want to compete with and I’m just so excited for the moment.”