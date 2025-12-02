Merab Dvalishvili | Focused On Today, Already Thinking About Tomorrow

Saturday marks the fourth title defense of the year for “The Machine,” and second in three months, having just turned back the challenge of Cory Sandhagen at the start of October. That came just four months after he submitted “Suga” Sean O’Malley in their rematch at UFC 316, which followed his rally to hand Umar Nurmagomedov the first loss of his career and successfully defend his title for the first time in January at UFC 311.

It's an unprecedented moment, but exactly what the ruler of the 135-pound weight class said he was hoping to do even before he stepped in with Sandhagen.

“It feels good to be back,” Dvalishvili said on Tuesday, just a few days out from his rematch with Yan. “I like to be busy, and other than the weight cuts, everything is beautiful.