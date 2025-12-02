Merab Dvalishvili | Focused On Today, Already Thinking About Tomorrow

The fact that Merab Dvalishvili is back in Las Vegas, readying to defend his bantamweight title again in the main event of UFC 323 this weekend against Petr Yan would be alarming if it wasn’t becoming the norm for the man with the most apt nickname in the UFC right now.
Saturday marks the fourth title defense of the year for “The Machine,” and second in three months, having just turned back the challenge of Cory Sandhagen at the start of October. That came just four months after he submitted “Suga” Sean O’Malley in their rematch at UFC 316, which followed his rally to hand Umar Nurmagomedov the first loss of his career and successfully defend his title for the first time in January at UFC 311.
It's an unprecedented moment, but exactly what the ruler of the 135-pound weight class said he was hoping to do even before he stepped in with Sandhagen.
“It feels good to be back,” Dvalishvili said on Tuesday, just a few days out from his rematch with Yan. “I like to be busy, and other than the weight cuts, everything is beautiful.
“It means a lot for me because I love fighting and I want to be busy,” he added regarding his historic fourth title defense in 2025. “Thank you a lot UFC, to give me this opportunity to fight a fourth time this year.
“I wanna make weight, win the fight, and do the same thing next year.”
Not yet through 2025 and already sharing his ambition to replicate things in 2026? Sounds about right for the hyper-active titleholder, who has only upped his activity since ascending to the throne last September.
Because he’s been so ever-present since claiming the title at Noche UFC at Sphere, it’s easy to believe Dvalishvili’s has been working at this kind of clip throughout his time on the biggest stage in the sport, but that wasn’t the case. Prior to this year, the champion had never fought four times in a year and had only competed three times in one 12-month calendar once, in 2020.
So what has triggered this uptick in activity for the 34-year-old champion?
“I will say the main thing is I love fighting, and I love MMA,” began Dvalishvili, attempting to explain what drives him and allows him to compete this often, against the very best the division has to offer. “I’m grateful for fighting in UFC. Every fight in the UFC is very important for me, especially (because) I’m defending my belt, and that was my plan was to be a busy champion. I tell that to the UFC, ‘I want to be busy,’ and they are keeping me busy.
“Of course, we all go through some injuries, some lifestyle challenges, but I deal with everything, but it’s no problem for me. I love the process of fighting.”
As much as hustling back into the Octagon is par for the course for Dvalisvhili at this point, Saturday’s championship main event feels like it carries a little more significance for the champion.
Yan was the challenger Dvalishvili had in mind for his rapid turnaround and record-setting fourth appearance, identifying the former champion as the most deserving contender in the division after he added a unanimous decision win over Marcus McGhee to previous victories over Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo.
“Petr is most deserving opponent for me at this moment because he’s coming from a three-win streak,” the Georgian champion offered. “He’s dangerous, and I’m sure he will be hungry and would love to avenge his loss; I’m sure he would love to finish me.”
The two men first squared off in 2023. Dvalishvili was in the midst of is march to the top of the division, having won eight straight at the time, while Yan had dropped two straight and three of his previous four. It was framed as a potential crossroads fight — an ascendent contender intersecting with a former champion heading in a different direction — but it turned into one-way traffic.
Dvalishvili dominated every second of the contest, earning a clean sweep of the scorecards while landing 11 of the incredible 49 takedowns he attempted. Yan was dealing with some injuries at the time and has promised Saturday’s contest will be much different.
The champion concurs.
“I should not relax. I can’t relax,” Dvalishvili continued. “I beat him the first time, and now I have to keep the same energy. This guy is very dangerous, and we will give UFC fans a very good fight, I’m sure, because this fight won’t be one-sided like it was the first time.”
Whether the champion really believes that to be true or not is only for him to know, but from a mindset standpoint, it’s clear that the Syndicate MMA representative doesn’t want to allow himself to believe that he’s in for an easy night on Saturday.
In fact, until he wakes up on Sunday morning with another successful title defense under his belt and a fourth 2025 victory secured, Dvalishvili is locked in and focused on the things he must do in order to have the happiest of holidays throughout the rest of the month.
“Yeah, I will be super-relaxed after this fight,” he said with a smile. “Right now, I’m disciplined, controlling my weight — I have to make 135 on Friday morning, and day after, I have to fight against the best guy, Petr Yan.
“After this fight, God-willing I win, I will be relaxed. Next couple weeks, I can enjoy Christmas, New Year, and then come back very happy in training camp again.
“I would like to do the same — four times again next year,” he reiterated when asked about next year. “I will be the first who will break record (to defend) my title four times, and if I fight again four times, I will be the first who does back-to-back; that’ll be good.”
One thing Dvalishvili isn’t necessarily going to do next year, though, is chase a second title. While attaining double-champ status is a goal held by many that rule over a division, the bantamweight titleholder is content where he is and eager to focus on defending his title.
Should the UFC approach him with an opportunity, Dvalishvili isn’t going to say “No,” but for the time being, it’s Petr Yan on Saturday and then whoever is next to scale the divisional ladder and stand opposite him in the Octagon.
“At this moment, I’m happy, and I’m fine where I am now,” he said. “I want to defend my belt. I have to focus on a top opponent like Petr Yan, and we have other contenders in our weight class. After, we will see.
“If UFC asks me to change the weight class or make some super-fights — no problem, I will take it — but right now, I’m focusing on my division.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 6, 2025.