Merab Dvalishvili Could Make History With Third Title Defense

He already boasts the longest win streak in bantamweight history at 12, a run that stretches back to September 2018. He also continues to stretch his lead of the most takedowns landed in UFC history (97) with each fight, and if things go how things have gone for the last seven years, Dvalishvili should become the first fighter to record 100 takedowns in the Octagon. It is also worth noting that the Georgian holds the bantamweight record for total strikes landed at 2,233. All of this, including his ascension to the title in September 2024, has people seriously considering whether “The Machine” is the best to ever do it at 135 pounds.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Earning that status requires turning away all comers, and since having the strap wrapped around him at Noche UFC, Dvalishvili has only gotten better. He first turned away then-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 before submitting Sean O’Malley in their rematch at UFC 316. Should he oust Sandhagen, Dvalishvili will not only tie his friend and training partner for the most consecutive defenses of the 135-pound throne, he’ll also join a limited list of fighters who collected those wins within a calendar year.

The most-recent entry into that club came in 2024 when Alex Pereira knocked out three foes in six months to defend the light heavyweight title.