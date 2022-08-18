Merab Dvalishvili | Cool, Calm And Collected

Whether it’s setting an incredible fight pace, displaying his world-class cardio, or pushing through tremendous adversity to earn the victory, Dvalishvili has showcased that he can’t and won’t stop.

If you want an example, look no further than his performance against Marlon Moraes at UFC 266. Hurt badly in the first round, Dvalishvili was able to recover and completely turn the tables on the former title challenger with overwhelming pressure and ground strikes. The comeback TKO victory had every fan in T-Mobile Arena out of their seat.

Order UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Prelims Air Live On ABC & ESPN!

“When I left the arena that night people were asking me how I stayed alive and how I didn’t break. I was shocked,” Dvalishvili told UFC.com. “It was a big deal for everyone, but not for me; I was doing my thing. It was a crazy fight but, to be honest, that’s just another fight for me. It was a good, exciting fight and, from there, a lot of people gave me respect.”