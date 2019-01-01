Menifield Knows Anything Is Possible

Eight seconds after the fight started, Menifield had earned a UFC contract, as he smashed Boatwright with a straight right hand as he offered a high kick to start the fight. Chasing him to the canvas, Menifield unleashed a torrent of blows that forced referee Mark Smith to step in and stop the bout, leaving UFC President Dana White little choice but to bring him into the fold.

A big part of what contributed to his “just keep going” mindset between his twin Contender Series appearances is the makeup of the training room at Fortis MMA.

The Dallas gym features a number of fighters who have worked their way up the regional ladder under the guidance of head coach Sayif Saud, graduating from smaller shows to LFA and into the UFC, with many getting their opportunity via the Contender Series, including fellow light heavyweights Ryan Spann and Kennedy Nzechukwu, who both also needed two kicks at the can in order to secure a UFC contract.

“Seeing the group of guys like Kennedy and Ryan — and we had “Ocho” (Steve Peterson) and Charles (Byrd) — and all of us being in that training room grinding, trying to be at the highest level was very impactful and inspirational,” explained Menifield. “It tells me not to have any excuses, even if I felt mopey about my situation.

“You look at these guys and they’re here every day, they drive hours and hours, make tons of sacrifices and they show up no matter what issues they have and they train and train and train. That allows me to keep going and work towards that common goal of fighting in the UFC.”

After working alongside a number of teammates in pursuit of their shared goal of reaching the UFC, Menifield also got to make his promotional debut alongside one of his training partners, debuting in January against Vinicius Moreira three fights after Geoff Neal collected his third win in as many starts by outworking and outlasting Belal Muhammad.

His biggest takeaway from his first UFC fight week experience?

“I learned to get a haircut before I fly in,” laughed Menifield, who put away Moreira in a shade under four minutes to push his record to 8-0 and establish himself as one to watch in the light heavyweight division. “I was thinking like LFA-style where I go in, weigh in and then do media, but it was media from Wednesday all the way until fight day, so I’ve learned to get a haircut before I leave.

“The fight part was therapeutic,” he added. “You go out there and it’s just you and this other guy, and in the back of my mind, it’s like, ‘I’ve trained, I’ve done a lot, spent so much time and energy grinding and training to get to this point’ and then you finally get to just lay it all out.

“My mindset is always to just leave the cage an empty vessel — I’m trying to pour it all out.”