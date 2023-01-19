Melquizael Costa's Opportunity To Inspire

“I started training in 2010 when some friends invited me to a gym,” said Costa. “I put on all the gear to train some striking and got knocked out. Then another friend told me to come train jiu-jitsu, and I didn’t know what it was. The friend was injured and said he just needed one hand to submit me, which he did. I decided that I needed to train to beat that guy.”

That’s how it usually begins, but for Costa, it was more than that, as being able to fight and defend himself gave him a confidence he needed after dealing with plenty of abuse from the outside world due to the autoimmune disorder vitiligo that he dealt with since he was a child.

“I started training but was very shy because I had been through a lot of discrimination since I was a kid and that had messed up my mind,” he said. “I didn’t want to take my clothes off around people, or take pictures with others. At one point I was working in the countryside and didn’t even want to go back to the city; I was like an animal and avoided human interaction. Fighting helped me overcome all of those things, so I started training seriously and began enjoying it.”

It was more than learning left hooks and heel hooks for Costa, who fell in love with combat sports because on the mats, he was just like everybody else.

“When I was a kid, people would confuse vitiligo with leprosy,” said Costa. “But it wasn’t the kids discriminating; it was the parents who wouldn’t let the their kids interact with me, or they would pull them away. It was tough. Fighting was what made me start ignoring it. There was a time that it really affected me so I wanted to train harder because I wanted to beat up whoever would call me names. But then came a point when I noticed that people didn’t really care anymore. It was more in my own mind at that point. When I started competing more, people cared less about me having spots on my skin.”