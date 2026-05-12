Melquizael Costa | Maximizing Opportunities

Melquizael Costa won four fights last year, building on the success of a stoppage win over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke midway through 2024 to push his overall winning streak to five, ending the year with a first-round knockout win over Morgan Charriere that put him front of mind as pundits and observers started building their lists of fighters to watch in 2026. Then in February, 364 days after submitting Andre Fili in Seattle to kick off his breakthrough 2025 campaign, the streaking Brazilian stopped Dan Ige with a spinning back kick late in the opening round to extend his run of success and earn himself a place in the Top 15 in the featherweight division.

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“I’m the most dangerous guy in this division,” Costa said. “I think people haven’t realized that yet, but they’re going to realize it this Saturday when I knock out Arnold Allen, who is someone people say can’t be knocked out.

“I don’t know what it is,” he added, unsure why observers haven’t fully come around to his standing as a dangerous finisher in the 145-pound division now that he’s 7-0 in the division in the UFC, with four of those victories coming inside the distance. “I haven’t really fought in a lot of numbered events, but I think Saturday people are going to get to know me.”