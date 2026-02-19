Melquizael Costa Has Big Plans For 2026

The last year has been a real coming-out party for Melquizael Costa, both personally and professionally.
On the personal side of things, the Brazilian featherweight, who begins his 2026 campaign this weekend in Houston in a crucial matchup with divisional stalwart Dan Ige, has adopted a new nickname, “The Dalmatian,” a nod to the childhood taunts he received as a result of his vitiligo. A chronic skin disorder that leaves sufferers with white patches that can eventually cover their entire bodies, Costa has embraced his condition as a way to show people to be proud of who they are, and with his fluorescent hair often containing patches of different colors and ceremonial weigh-in appearances featuring the dog breed’s signature white and black spots.
“In the past, I had bullying because I have vitiligo,” said Costa, with an assist from translator Fabiano Buskei, on Wednesday afternoon while wearing a custom t-shirt adorned with his new moniker and several different pictures of himself, including one in full spotted face paint. “I feel like an inspiration for children of the world. This is my mentality. I want to continue to inspire kids all over the world.”
If his struggles with bullying and subsequent becoming an advocate for those with the disorder, which affects roughly two percent of the population, haven’t won audiences over, there is the real possibility that his fighting has.
Entering 2024 off a win over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, Costa put together one of the best years of anyone on the roster, making four starts and posting four wins, bookending his breakout campaign with stoppage wins over Andre Fili and Morgan Charriere.
“My team and I work a lot,” he said when asked about his outstanding 2025 and the factors that contributed to his success. “I have a great team, great people. It’s all the team; that’s it.
“I love doing this —it’s my job, and I’ve always dreamed about doing this, so it’s what I love to do,” added Costa, turning a question about the impact of staying active into a glimpse into his mindset and long-term outlook on his career. “Putting in the work is something I love to do.
“I have five more years at the top —of fighting at a top level — and I do not like to miss opportunities, so when the UFC comes calling, I’m answering the call. I know that staying at featherweight is not something that is going to last for me for a long time, so I need to get that belt as soon as possible.
“I love doing what I do,” he reiterated. “This is my dream, and I am living, and I’m not gonna miss out on opportunities.”
After a busy and productive year last year, Costa has a clear idea of how he’d like things to line up for him in the coming 12 months, with his ideal scenario being a three-fight year that kicks off this weekend in Houston.
“My game plan for this year is simple: I would like three fights,” said Costa, who has gone 6-1 at featherweight since losing his promotional debut at lightweight in a short-notice matchup with compatriot Thiago Moises. “This Saturday, Top 15. Middle of the year, Top 5. The last fight of the year, the belt; that’s it.”
He even knows exactly who he’d like to face at each step, too.
“There are names out there, but obviously anybody that can elevate me,” he began, offering a blanket statement before narrowing his focus.“I want to fight Diego Lopes. What about two guys from the north of Brazil? We’re talking about a guy that has done some great things out there, and it’s two guys from the north going at it.
“I tell you what: he’s gotten beaten up by my sparring partner, so it’s my turn now.
“And then we look at Jean Silva,” continued Costa, who hails from Porto de Moz in the state of Para and trains alongside fellow UFC featherweight Joanderson Brito, who bested Lopes on Dana White’s Contender Series to earn his place on the UFC roster. “If you think about it, my success through this journey depends on Jean Silva because I hope he beats Volkanovski; I hope he gets to fight him and he beats him.
“If he beats Volk, I will go there, beat his dad (Lopes), and beat him up afterwards.”
Though he suggested that Silva is the key to fully realizing his 2026 plans, the reality is that he needs to get through Ige on Saturday in order to finally force his way into the Top 15 and set his plan in motion.
And doing so is no easy feat.
A staple in the featherweight rankings for the last several years, the 34-year-old Hawaiian has been the division’s “truth machine” for much of that time, constantly being called upon in situations just like this to test the mettle of ascending hopefuls like Costa. He’s fought as tough a strength of schedule as anyone hovering around the top of the division, and while he’s suffered his share of losses, “Hundred Grand” has never been finished.
But Costa is ready to change that this weekend while adding to his winning streak and giving himself a chance to land one of those marquee matchups he had previously mentioned.
“Dan Ige is a legend; I love this guy,” he said with a wide smile when asked about his opponent on Saturday night. “His fighting style is crazy, dangerous. No one has ever done to him what I’m about to do with him. No one has ever finished a fight with him when they had three rounds.
“I’m ready for war, I’m ready to fight, and I’m ready to surprise the world,” he added. “People are really gonna know who I am on Saturday.”
