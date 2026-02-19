Melquizael Costa Has Big Plans For 2026

On the personal side of things, the Brazilian featherweight, who begins his 2026 campaign this weekend in Houston in a crucial matchup with divisional stalwart Dan Ige, has adopted a new nickname, “The Dalmatian,” a nod to the childhood taunts he received as a result of his vitiligo. A chronic skin disorder that leaves sufferers with white patches that can eventually cover their entire bodies, Costa has embraced his condition as a way to show people to be proud of who they are, and with his fluorescent hair often containing patches of different colors and ceremonial weigh-in appearances featuring the dog breed’s signature white and black spots.

“In the past, I had bullying because I have vitiligo,” said Costa, with an assist from translator Fabiano Buskei, on Wednesday afternoon while wearing a custom t-shirt adorned with his new moniker and several different pictures of himself, including one in full spotted face paint. “I feel like an inspiration for children of the world. This is my mentality. I want to continue to inspire kids all over the world.”

If his struggles with bullying and subsequent becoming an advocate for those with the disorder, which affects roughly two percent of the population, haven’t won audiences over, there is the real possibility that his fighting has.