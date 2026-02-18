Melquizael Costa Aiming To Continue His Impressive 2025 Campaign

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Before Costa makes the walk to the Octagon, let’s look at the victories he has picked up along the way.

Watch The Entire Costa Playlist On UFC FIGHT PASS

Following his loss against Garcia, it would be six months before the Brazilian would make the walk to the Octagon again, but when he did, he would end things in incredible fashion. Costa took things into the third round to get the submission by rear-naked choke over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

It wasn’t an easy path to victory, fighting the grappling over Nuerdanbieke in the first two frames, but once he was able to land a takedown of his own, Costa sunk in the submission and earned his first of many finishes inside the Octagon.

His submission over Nuerdanbieke marked his lone fight of 2024, but he kicked off his 2025 campaign last February against seasoned veteran Andre Fili in Seattle, and it was only the beginning of what was to come for the year.