Melissa Mullins: "I Feel Like I'm Always The Underdog"

“I think having peace of mind, building up to the fight is definitely something that's a lot more reflective of a realistic situation to think about,” Mullins explains. “Because you want to make sure you're stable and you want to make sure what's around you is regular and routine, and, at the same time, giving yourself as little pressure as possible to do the task in hand. I think that's a lot harder to contend with than people actually care to believe or care to acknowledge. And obviously if you have an easier buildup to that, then life's going to be nice and settled going into the cage. But I believe that every fighter has to deal with hardship and difficulty before they reach to the level of Leon (Edwards) or Israel (Adesanya), for example. You have to put in that hard work and that grind and those difficult weeks building up to the fight that should be expected. And then when the time comes for you to not have to deal with that sort of thing, it's a lot more appreciated.”

UFC 300: Every Champion On UFC 300 | Watch The UFC 300 Promo | The History Of Chinese Fighters in The UFC | BMF Title Lineage

It's a work in progress, then, but to make it to the UFC in five pro fights means that there isn’t much margin for error. And to stay undefeated, to boot, that shows Mullins’ upside. That doesn’t mean she’s perfect.

“I lose against my friend in every single sport I challenge him against,” she laughs. “So yeah, I lose often.”

Not on fight night, though. And that zero in her loss column is rightfully a source of pride for the 32-year-old, who wants to keep it there after this weekend’s bout.