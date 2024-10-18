Melissa Martinez Knows What She Is Capable Of

“My debut was very important to me and a very special moment, so it's something I'll always take with me,” Martinez said. “Now is a different kind of situation because I know the level that I need to be at to be in this company, to be in this organization, and I'm going to enjoy every single moment I can in that Octagon.”

This weekend, she faces an opponent that is also relatively new to the organization and searching for her first win, Alice Ardelean. Ardelean made her debut a few months ago in Manchester, losing to Shauna Bannon by split decision. All but one of her victories has come by way of finish. Martinez knows she doesn’t have any easy test ahead, but is confident her preparation will lead her to victory.

“As far as the fighters in this organization, they only choose the best, so the people that fight here are only the best in the world,” Martinez said. “I know that at this level everybody is a really good fighter. Alice is obviously coming off a loss in her fight, so she's probably going to be eager to win, as well. I think both of us are going to be giving 100%. I think this is going to be really entertaining for the fans.”