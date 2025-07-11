Melissa Martinez Is Committed To The Game

Although Martinez sports just one more professional fight on her record, she has been a pro for nearly a decade. Activity has been her bugaboo as she has competed just twice since 2020, but rust isn’t a worry for her. She stays in the gym and stays committed to sharpening her skillset, so experience could still be in her corner against Kline, who didn’t turn pro until 2021.

In the end, Martinez knows all that matters is getting her hand raised on July 12. On July 13, though, it’s back to work and supporting her brother as he seeks his second fight of the year.

It’s all business for the Martinez siblings — a family business.

“Obviously, a win is a great opportunity to celebrate and be with all the family,” she said. “But then after that, my brother obviously gets into a fight, so we work with him and support him at the same time. It's an opportunity to go back to the gym to continue to work and continue to evolve.”