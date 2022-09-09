Melissa Martinez Enjoying Every Minute

UFC Announces Updates To UFC 279

It’s been incredible to watch the ascension of the UFC strawweight division as one of the best divisions in the sport. The UFC has done an incredible job of identifying talented athletes to join the roster and create competition inside and outside the rankings.

One of those athletes looking to come into the fray and make an immediate splash is 25-year-old Melissa Martinez. Hailing from Estado de Mexico, the undefeated Martinez enters the Octagon at 7-0, with five of her wins coming by way of knockout.

The UFC must have liked what they saw out of Martinez when she competed in the Combate promotion, considering the fact that she was able to jump straight to the UFC without appearing on Dana White’s Contender Series or The Ultimate Fighter.

That’s proof, in and of itself, that Martinez is a bright prospect that fans should have their eyes on.