Melissa Gatto Seeks An Adrenaline Rush

"I was away for a little bit of time but I'm back now and I feel really well, I'm very happy." Gatto said. “I missed fight week, and the fight itself, you know it's what I love to do. I love being here. I love the adrenaline, so I definitely missed being away from the UFC.”

Gatto’s last time hitting the Octagon was at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov last July, where she landed on the wrong side of a split decision against Ariane Lipski. Now having dropped her last two outings, Gatto acknowledges the silver lining within those losses.

“I learned a lot from my two defeats. I felt like I was going in there always looking for the knockout, always trying to finish the fight quickly. I learned to be able to take my time to be able to go in there without being in a rush.” Gatto said. “Ultimately, I think that we never want to lose, but those two defeats were good for me in the end and, right now, I feel really good mentally and physically.”