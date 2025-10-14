Melissa Croden | Seeking A Win After Having Already Won

“The last year has been a lot of self-motivation, discipline, support system— my friends and family supporting me on those days when I have doubts,” Croden said. “My coaches always believe in me, and my manager too. Brian Butler would call me up every once in a while and remind me to ‘stay patient; your time is coming.’

“I’ve basically been in camp for the last year since my last fight. If you ask my coaches here at home, they have to force me to take rest days, which has often been a struggle of mine. The training never stops.

“I remember hearing Michael Bisping talk on a podcast one time, and he was like, ‘Fight camp — what is that? Those didn’t exist when I was coming up. You were always ready and always training,’” continued the newcomer. “I remember hearing that all those years ago and bringing that mentality into the last year: fight camp doesn’t exist — you just have to stay hard and keep going; find that motivation and discipline from within.