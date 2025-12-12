Melissa Croden | Patience Pays Off

“It was rough. As you get older, too, things start to pass by, your friends and family start to get older, those moments hit you hard. (Earning that victory) made it feel worth being patient for and being diligent, and believing I will be able to live out this dream.

“When Brian Butler and I had discussed how we want to approach my career in the UFC, it was ‘let’s get this win, let’s make it exciting, let’s make it entertaining, and get ready to get to work,’” continued Croden, recalling a conversation she had with her manager ahead of her bout with Lisboa in October. “It feels like it’s all meant to be.

“I had prayed to be able to have another fight before the end of the year, and sometimes you get what you ask for, so here I am,” she added with a smile. “I was excited — I didn’t even hesitate to say, ‘Yes!’ for a second. I know if the Big Man upstairs is doing His work upon me, then it’s meant to be, and I trust that and have faith in it.”

Rock-steady in her belief that she’s being steered in the right direction, Croden returned to Calgary and dove straight back into training, eschewing a celebratory solo whiskey or two in favor of preparing to face Santos.

“Unfortunately, I went right back to the gym!” laughed the Canadian when reminded of earlier laughs over our shared enjoyment of solitary imbibing and living in the Rocky Mountains. “There was not enough time to party, unfortunately, but with the holidays coming up, my spirit is feeling very joyful. I’m trying to stay very in the moment and stay focused, stay present, but it’s very hard not to think about how nice it will be to enjoy the holidays, and I’m sure there will be whiskey involved.”