Melissa Amaya | A Love Letter to Everyone That Helped Her

The undefeated 31-year-old arrives to the finals having taken out Team Bisping’s top two selections, Anna Melisano and Gigi Canuto, and the way she is viewing the matchup stands in stark contrast to how she initially approached her career in the cage.

Amaya, a registered nurse, came to the sport looking for a challenge, and she never approached fighting as anything more than a job. As such, she arrived to compete with only her corner in tow.

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“When I came into fighting, I approached it as a sport, something very cerebral, to myself,” explained Amaya, who trains at Sikjitsu in Spokane, Washington, and is the fourth member of the team to advance to an Ultimate Fighter finale, joining Michae Chiesa, Julianna Pena, and Brady Hiestand. “It wasn’t a lifestyle or anything like that. I was just gonna do a job, and so my first seven fights, I didn’t have anybody around me. It was just my corner. I didn’t have family come watch. It was just, ‘I’m gonna go over there’, and I would even tell my family, ‘I’m not gonna be responding to my phone for the last 24 hours. I’m in go-mode and I’m focused.’ … The last fight that I had in Combate, I invited my family, and my teammate was able to go with my family and friends, and it was just like, ‘This is amazing! This is what makes it amazing and I think this is what it was missing,’ because I would get my hand raised and feel empty inside.”

This week has been a perfect encapsulation of that shift for Amaya and the whole Sikjitsu team. She is the fourth person from the Spokane-based gym to reach an Ultimate Fighter finale, joining Michael Chiesa, Julianna Peña and Brady Hiestand, who also competes at UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos. In addition to her and Hiestand competing Saturday, prospect Jaden Ortega fought Tuesday on Dana White’s Contender Series, earning a contract, and flyweight Devon Jackson headlines Friday’s Tuff-N-Uff event at the Sahara as well.