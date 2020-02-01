Megan Anderson Is Ready For The Next Chapter

“I’m at a point where I'm just gonna do me,” she said. “I'm going to come to fight, I'm going to try to put on amazing performances and I'm going to try and get my hand raised every time. And whatever they want to do (with the division), they're gonna do. I have zero control over that. I can't control that. All I can control is me. I'm gonna put my head down and work.”

It’s an attitude Anderson shares with her coach, James Krause. Yes, the same James Krause who fights in the UFC’s welterweight division but took a middleweight fight against Trevin Giles on a day’s notice earlier this month. That’s called practicing what you preach. But beyond what Krause brings to the Octagon or training room, Anderson appreciates that her coach is always thinking big picture and acting accordingly.

“I think the one benefit of being able to not only be coached by James but to have him as a friend and brother is that whether it be fighting or outside of fighting, he's never asked of us anything that he is not willing to do himself or has done himself in similar situations,” she said. “And I think that one great thing about James is he's real. He isn't delusional and he doesn't cut corners and he is the poster boy for hard work and consistency and being patient. It has been incredible for me to watch, from when I first came here to now, just how people are finally starting to see his value, and not only the value he brings as a competitor, but what he brings as a coach, what he brings as a businessman, what he brings as a family man. I couldn't be happier to finally see him getting the recognition that he deserves.”

Anderson is starting to get that recognition in her own right. She had it when she was in Invicta FC, then after some stumbles in the UFC, it’s coming right back. And right on time for a fighter who may be hitting her prime. Yet while the immediate goals are to keep getting fights, keep winning and ultimately challenge for a UFC belt, Anderson, like Krause, is thinking of life after she hangs up the gloves.

“I just turned 30 and I still have good years left, but I also am realistic,” she said. “I cannot fight forever and I don't want to be fighting forever. I'm not unrealistic in the mindset that my body can handle fighting forever. The stress and toll that your body goes through to be able to fight at the highest level, you cannot be fighting forever. So I'm trying to get into a couple different things, broaden my horizons and setting myself up for when that time comes. I think that also comes with age, experience and life skills.”