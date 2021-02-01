Meet The ‘Whole New’ Alexis Davis

“I haven’t had the ‘no crowd’ experience or been in the UFC APEX, but I’m definitely excited. I have been out for a while and I’m kind of feeling like it’s a whole new me in general,” said Davis. “I love that she’s young and she’s hungry. She has that personality that she kind of gives off that she’s not going to be intimidated. She’s going to push the pace and she’s going to challenge me and that’s exciting.”

Davis will enter the Octagon on Saturday as the betting underdog, a role that Davis has found herself playing multiple times in her career. And if she’s being honest, that’s where she feels the most comfortable.

“I love being the underdog,” said Davis as she cracked a smile. “This is my 12th fight in the UFC, and this is my first fight week since July of 2019, but I still feel at home. I’m comfortable in this position and I’m just so happy to be back.”

Davis hopes that her 2021 is nothing like her 2020, and believes that with the incredible surge of talent in women’s MMA, it’s a perfect time for her comeback.

“Throughout my career there are those hiccups you have. I like to try to think of it in a positive way since,” said Davis. “I like to think things happen for reason. It’s crazy to think about the last time I fought at bantamweight I felt like it was so small, but now it has exploded. It’s a great experience for me and I look forward to new faces and new challenges.”

Tune into UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik Vs Davis on Saturday February 27th at 8pm/5pm ETPT to see Davis’ return to the Octagon. The fights will be exclusively shown on ESPN+.