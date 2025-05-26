Meet Welterweight Rodrigo Sezinando | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I am born to fight so I do not know anything other than to just fight. This is exactly what I want to do forever. I will step inside the cage and do my best always.

What Team I Want To Be On:

Both of them are amazing coaches, but my heart is completely for Team Cormier. Hopefully I can be apart of that team.

Biggest Inspriation:

It is very hard to just pick one and I don’t think it is fair with a lot of amazing fighters. Right now, I think Alex “Poatan” Pereira is one of the guys I want to be like.