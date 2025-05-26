 Skip to main content
Welterweight Rodrigo Sezinando poses for a photo ahead of TUF Season 33
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Welterweight Rodrigo Sezinando | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Get To Know Rodrigo Sezinando And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson • May. 26, 2025

Welterweight Rodrigo Sezinando will use his mother as his main motivation in this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.

Professional Record: 8-1

Birthplace: Brazil

Fighting Out Of: Vancouver, Canada

Affiliation: Lions MMA

Quick Stat: Holds title belts in BFL and Samourai MMA - two Canadian promotions.

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I am born to fight so I do not know anything other than to just fight. This is exactly what I want to do forever. I will step inside the cage and do my best always.

What Team I Want To Be On:

Both of them are amazing coaches, but my heart is completely for Team Cormier. Hopefully I can be apart of that team.

Biggest Inspriation:

It is very hard to just pick one and I don’t think it is fair with a lot of amazing fighters. Right now, I think Alex “Poatan” Pereira is one of the guys I want to be like.

What Is Your Dream Matchup:

I want to be the champion of the world and show the world I am the best right now. I also want to just beat Belal.

How would you describe your fighting style:

I am a very aggressive fighter. I come from Ju Jitsu, but I love striking as well, so I feel very comfortable on the feet. I will do my best and for sure will win the house.

