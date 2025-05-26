Meet Welterweight Rodrigo Sezinando | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Get To Know Rodrigo Sezinando And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 26, 2025
Welterweight Rodrigo Sezinando will use his mother as his main motivation in this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 8-1
Birthplace: Brazil
Fighting Out Of: Vancouver, Canada
Affiliation: Lions MMA
Quick Stat: Holds title belts in BFL and Samourai MMA - two Canadian promotions.
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I am born to fight so I do not know anything other than to just fight. This is exactly what I want to do forever. I will step inside the cage and do my best always.