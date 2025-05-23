Meet Welterweight Richard Martins | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Get To Know Richard Martins And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 23, 2025
Welterweight Richard Martins will aim to use his experience in Muay Thai in this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 9-1
Birthplace: Brazil
Fighting Out Of: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Affiliation: Mehhh MMA Gym
Quick Stat: 4-0 with 3 finishes in Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA)
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I believe I am going to be the champion because I don’t do anything else, this is everything. This is all that I do, I don’t work – I just train all the time. I’m just ready and completely focused on this goal.