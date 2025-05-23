Meet Welterweight Richard Martins | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I believe I am going to be the champion because I don’t do anything else, this is everything. This is all that I do, I don’t work – I just train all the time. I’m just ready and completely focused on this goal.

Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

What Team I Want To Be On:

I know the coaches, I have followed their careers, and I actually don’t have a preference. I think both of them would be great for me to be on their team.

Biggest Inspriation:

My biggest inspiration is Alex “Poatan” Pereira.