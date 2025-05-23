 Skip to main content
Welterweight Richard Martins poses for a photo ahead of TUF Season 33 (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Welterweight Richard Martins | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Get To Know Richard Martins And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson • May. 23, 2025

Welterweight Richard Martins will aim to use his experience in Muay Thai in this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.

Professional Record: 9-1

Birthplace: Brazil

Fighting Out Of: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Affiliation: Mehhh MMA Gym

Quick Stat: 4-0 with 3 finishes in Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA)

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I believe I am going to be the champion because I don’t do anything else, this is everything. This is all that I do, I don’t work – I just train all the time. I’m just ready and completely focused on this goal.

What Team I Want To Be On:

I know the coaches, I have followed their careers, and I actually don’t have a preference. I think both of them would be great for me to be on their team.

Biggest Inspriation:

My biggest inspiration is Alex “Poatan” Pereira.

What Is Your Dream Matchup:

My dream fight would be with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

How would you describe your fighting style:

I always look to finish a fight, but I don’t have many finishes as of my record. I have one submission, and the rest are knockouts so I am a striker, I look for the knockout.

