Meet Welterweight Matt Dixon | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 23, 2025
Welterweight Matt Dixon looks to his newly-born daughter for his main source of motivation on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 11-1
Birthplace: USA
Fighting Out Of: Tulsa, OK
Affiliation: Dawg Pound Boxing Gym
Quick Stat: Owns an online & in person boxing/fitness coach business. Has a big social media presence - 400k+Instagram followers.
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I will be the Ultimate Fighter because I know how to get in there and find my opponents weaknesses. I know how to finish fights. Obviously, everyone says they work hard, everyone says they’re determined. Everyone says all these things, but at the end of the day – I know whenever I put my hands on people, they go down.
That’s a tough question, I’ve watched both of these guys growing up my entire life so honestly it would be an honor to be on either of their teams.
Biggest Inspriation:
You know there have been a few fighters that have been my favorite fighters throughout the years. I would have to say Anderson Silva was definitely a big part of why I got into this sport, just how dynamic he was, his movements. Everything he did inside the Octagon just seemed magical. Guys like GSP, the discipline, the work ethic, the taking the sport to another level by being so well-rounded. There was so much that he was good at that I can take from.
If I were to pick a dream matchup right now it would have to be the champion at my weight division – Belal Muhammad. I am always going to be looking for the guy that has the belt. It is nothing personal against him, it’s just that I want to beat the best.
How would you describe your fighting style:
My fighting style is aggressive, so I like to knock people out, I am always looking for the finish. I’m really excited for this opportunity to prove that I am the best on the show.