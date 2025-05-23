Meet Welterweight Matt Dixon | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I will be the Ultimate Fighter because I know how to get in there and find my opponents weaknesses. I know how to finish fights. Obviously, everyone says they work hard, everyone says they’re determined. Everyone says all these things, but at the end of the day – I know whenever I put my hands on people, they go down.

What Team I Want To Be On:

That’s a tough question, I’ve watched both of these guys growing up my entire life so honestly it would be an honor to be on either of their teams.

Biggest Inspriation:

You know there have been a few fighters that have been my favorite fighters throughout the years. I would have to say Anderson Silva was definitely a big part of why I got into this sport, just how dynamic he was, his movements. Everything he did inside the Octagon just seemed magical. Guys like GSP, the discipline, the work ethic, the taking the sport to another level by being so well-rounded. There was so much that he was good at that I can take from.