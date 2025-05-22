Meet Welterweight Diego Bianchini | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Welterweight Diego Bianchini looks to live up to the Fighting Nerds hype on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 9-1
Birthplace: Brazil
Fighting Out Of: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Affiliation: Fighting Nerds
Quick Stat: Trains with rising UFC stars Caio Borralho, Carlos Prates, and Jean Silva
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I will be the next Ultimate Fighter because it will be a f***ing dream coming true. That will be amazing. It was like yesterday that I was watching my brother in my house watching the Ultimate Fighter and we were talking about this. Now, here I am – it’s a f***ing dream. 20 years in the program, it’s crazy to be a part of this season of the Ultimate Fighter. It is amazing, Dana White there with Sonnen and Cormier. It’s a f***ing dream come true, it sounds cliché, but it’s the truth. I am paying the price to become the Ultimate Fighter; I have been working all my life for this moment. I have been studying this game, and no one has studied this game more than me so I know that I will be the next Ultimate Fighter.
Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
What Team I Want To Be On:
I am the “Brazilian Bad Boy” who is the bad boy in the team? I watched some interviews of Sonnen and he is a very smart guy. I was watching last week that he wants to preserve the athletes before the fights and just train smart so I think it would be a good idea (to be on Sonnen’s team) but I will be a good fan of Cormier if I go on his team. It would be amazing, but the bad boys welcome the bad boys.
Biggest Inspriation:
Caio Borralho, my training partner, we train together for a long time. He (Caio Borralho) is an amazing guy, and he helps everybody in his sight. He is one of the guys who is the best of a team, and I have never seen a guy like this. I have trained in other places and this guy (Caio Borralho) is different and he is a f***ing nerd of this game, he is very good and very technical and will be a champ very soon. So Caio Borralho is my biggest inspiration in this game, it is an honor to train and be a friend with him
What Is Your Dream Matchup:
It is hard to say my fight dream. I want to be the champion so it’s hard to say a dream fight, but my goal is to be UFC champion.
How would you describe your fighting style:
My style is an unorthodox style. I move different, I grapple different, I have been studying this game for a long-long time with my team The Fighting Nerds. I am a different animal, and you guys are going to see a different striker, a different grappler and a future champ.