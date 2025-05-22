Meet Welterweight Diego Bianchini | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I will be the next Ultimate Fighter because it will be a f***ing dream coming true. That will be amazing. It was like yesterday that I was watching my brother in my house watching the Ultimate Fighter and we were talking about this. Now, here I am – it’s a f***ing dream. 20 years in the program, it’s crazy to be a part of this season of the Ultimate Fighter. It is amazing, Dana White there with Sonnen and Cormier. It’s a f***ing dream come true, it sounds cliché, but it’s the truth. I am paying the price to become the Ultimate Fighter; I have been working all my life for this moment. I have been studying this game, and no one has studied this game more than me so I know that I will be the next Ultimate Fighter.

What Team I Want To Be On:

I am the “Brazilian Bad Boy” who is the bad boy in the team? I watched some interviews of Sonnen and he is a very smart guy. I was watching last week that he wants to preserve the athletes before the fights and just train smart so I think it would be a good idea (to be on Sonnen’s team) but I will be a good fan of Cormier if I go on his team. It would be amazing, but the bad boys welcome the bad boys.

Biggest Inspriation:

Caio Borralho, my training partner, we train together for a long time. He (Caio Borralho) is an amazing guy, and he helps everybody in his sight. He is one of the guys who is the best of a team, and I have never seen a guy like this. I have trained in other places and this guy (Caio Borralho) is different and he is a f***ing nerd of this game, he is very good and very technical and will be a champ very soon. So Caio Borralho is my biggest inspiration in this game, it is an honor to train and be a friend with him