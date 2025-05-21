Meet Welterweight Daniil Donchenko | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I’ll be the Ultimate Fighter, 100% of these guys are good fighters, but no one is ready to fight 10 rounds. No one is ready to fight without time, but I am ready to do it. That is why 100% I am the Ultimate Fighter Already. Now it is just time to show it, and I will do it. I am ready to fight without time, that is the most important thing. They can be very strong or very good, but he will tire in one moment. Your mindset will start to work and your character, I’m pretty sure that I will do my best until then and I have already proven it with my fights. My five round fights it was difficult situations, and I was broken first round and then I stand up and win second round. I was broken third round and I understand I can do it (win the Ultimate Fighter).

Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

What Team I Want To Be On:

Both of these coaches are amazing; they are cool people. I have seen interviews of them, but to be honestly I would love to be in the Cormier team. He is a nice guy, and I like his fights and fight style. I love his wrestling, and I want to teach how he wrestles I would love to be on Cormier’s team.

Biggest inspiration:

My biggest inspiration was Max Holloway and I have time to fight with him. He will possibly go up and maybe I will go down. In the future I would love to fight with him, it will be my dream. I want to meet him in the middle because I love his style, he will put a lot of punches on me, and I will try to put a lot of punches on him. It’s 50k bonus and it will be just amazing, and we will have fun 100% in the middle.