Meet Welterweight Daniil Donchenko | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Welterweight Daniil Donchenko is looking to make his name known on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 11-2
Birthplace: Ukraine
Fighting Out Of: Thailand
Affiliation: Tiger Muay Thai Gym
Quick Stat: Currently the Naiza FC Lightweight champion (Kazakhstan).
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I’ll be the Ultimate Fighter, 100% of these guys are good fighters, but no one is ready to fight 10 rounds. No one is ready to fight without time, but I am ready to do it. That is why 100% I am the Ultimate Fighter Already. Now it is just time to show it, and I will do it. I am ready to fight without time, that is the most important thing. They can be very strong or very good, but he will tire in one moment. Your mindset will start to work and your character, I’m pretty sure that I will do my best until then and I have already proven it with my fights. My five round fights it was difficult situations, and I was broken first round and then I stand up and win second round. I was broken third round and I understand I can do it (win the Ultimate Fighter).
Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
What Team I Want To Be On:
Both of these coaches are amazing; they are cool people. I have seen interviews of them, but to be honestly I would love to be in the Cormier team. He is a nice guy, and I like his fights and fight style. I love his wrestling, and I want to teach how he wrestles I would love to be on Cormier’s team.
Biggest inspiration:
My biggest inspiration was Max Holloway and I have time to fight with him. He will possibly go up and maybe I will go down. In the future I would love to fight with him, it will be my dream. I want to meet him in the middle because I love his style, he will put a lot of punches on me, and I will try to put a lot of punches on him. It’s 50k bonus and it will be just amazing, and we will have fun 100% in the middle.
What Is Your Dream Matchup:
I love fighters who aren’t scared to fight, who are ready to put everything on the table and fight in the middle. There are a lot of fighters in the UFC who are ready to do it who don’t care about the record. They don’t care “Okay, I will lose this round,” The most important thing is the fans and the people who watch. “If I lose this fight, but I will make amazing rounds and amazing fights. People will love me, matchmakers will love me and I will make more money.”
How would you describe your fighting style:
I can tell only one thing; it is damage. Only damage, I don’t care if it’s striking, grappling, wrestling, I will put a lot of damage on my opponent. Maybe last 7 of my fights it was full of blood and now it’s time to prove it.