Meet Welterweight Andreeas Binder | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Get To Know Andreeas Binder And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 21, 2025
Welterweight Andreeas Binder is looking to make his name known on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 10-2
Birthplace: Ireland via Romania
Fighting Out Of: Galway, Ireland
Affiliation: SBG Charlestown
Quick Stat: Earned his Judo black belt at age 17. Was a member of the Irish Judo national team, where he competed around the world.
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
The reason I will be the Ultimate Fighter is I just know I have what it takes to get to the top. It was only a matter of time when I got here, and I will put everything on the line to win it. I am sure everyone will be the same, but you need a lot of dog in you to win this thing and a lot of mental preparation for it. Nothing has been handed to me, ever. I had to work through thick and thin to get here. I am just going to prove everyone wrong once again.