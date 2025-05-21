Meet Welterweight Andreeas Binder | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

The reason I will be the Ultimate Fighter is I just know I have what it takes to get to the top. It was only a matter of time when I got here, and I will put everything on the line to win it. I am sure everyone will be the same, but you need a lot of dog in you to win this thing and a lot of mental preparation for it. Nothing has been handed to me, ever. I had to work through thick and thin to get here. I am just going to prove everyone wrong once again.

Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

What Team I Want To Be On:

The team I would like to be on is Chael Sonnen’s because I am an Irish Gangster so it would be all good.

Biggest inspiration:

Conor McGregor, obviously we all looked up to him growing up, but the G.O.A.T would be GSP. He’s a welterweight as well, but those two are my biggest inspirations to me.