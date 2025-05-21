 Skip to main content
Welterweight Andreeas Binder poses for a photo ahead of TUF Season 33 (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Welterweight Andreeas Binder | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Get To Know Andreeas Binder And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson • May. 21, 2025

Welterweight Andreeas Binder is looking to make his name known on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast. 

Professional Record: 10-2

Birthplace: Ireland via Romania

Fighting Out Of: Galway, Ireland

Affiliation: SBG Charlestown

Quick Stat: Earned his Judo black belt at age 17. Was a member of the Irish Judo national team, where he competed around the world.

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

The reason I will be the Ultimate Fighter is I just know I have what it takes to get to the top. It was only a matter of time when I got here, and I will put everything on the line to win it. I am sure everyone will be the same, but you need a lot of dog in you to win this thing and a lot of mental preparation for it. Nothing has been handed to me, ever. I had to work through thick and thin to get here. I am just going to prove everyone wrong once again.

What Team I Want To Be On:

The team I would like to be on is Chael Sonnen’s because I am an Irish Gangster so it would be all good.

Biggest inspiration:

Conor McGregor, obviously we all looked up to him growing up, but the G.O.A.T would be GSP. He’s a welterweight as well, but those two are my biggest inspirations to me.

What Is Your Dream Matchup:

A dream matchup would definitely be Ian Garry, we have to run it back man. Just remember I am 1-0 against you and we’re going to go again.

How would you describe your fighting style:

Vicious, brutal, I am a knockout artist. We have a saying back home saying, “Jesus loves knockouts,” so that’s what I love to do.

