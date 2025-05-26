Meet Welterweight Alex Sanchez | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I think I am going to be the first The Ultimate Fighter champions born and raised in Mexico. It is because of my discipline, consistency, my hard work, and my sacrifice of being away from my family. I am ready for this challenge and I do believe because of that I am ready for it and I will become the next Ultimate Fighter.

Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

What Team I Want To Be On:

I would personally like to be on DC’s team, but I understand. Both of them are great fighters, both are great coaches so regardless of what happens I’ll be really happy with either team.

Biggest inspiration:

Two fighters that are inspirations to me are very different from each other. It is Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor, for everything he has done for the sport and the growth for the sport I think is very important. I really admire that. For Khabib, he has the discipline, the work ethic, and everything else. I understand they are completely different people and different fighters, but those are the fighters that are inspirations to me. Conor and Khabib.