Meet Welterweight Alex Sanchez | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Get To Know Alex Sanchez And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 26, 2025
Welterweight Alex Sanchez is looking to show out on another action-packed season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 15-3
Birthplace: Mexico
Fighting Out Of: Jalisco, Guadalajara
Affiliation: Syndycate MMA
Quick Stat: While he represents Syndycate MMA, Alex mostly trains at the newly opened UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City and won the vacant A1 Combat Lightweight title in 2023.
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I think I am going to be the first The Ultimate Fighter champions born and raised in Mexico. It is because of my discipline, consistency, my hard work, and my sacrifice of being away from my family. I am ready for this challenge and I do believe because of that I am ready for it and I will become the next Ultimate Fighter.
I would personally like to be on DC’s team, but I understand. Both of them are great fighters, both are great coaches so regardless of what happens I’ll be really happy with either team.
Biggest inspiration:
Two fighters that are inspirations to me are very different from each other. It is Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor, for everything he has done for the sport and the growth for the sport I think is very important. I really admire that. For Khabib, he has the discipline, the work ethic, and everything else. I understand they are completely different people and different fighters, but those are the fighters that are inspirations to me. Conor and Khabib.
What Is Your Dream Matchup:
There are many fighters that I think I would love to fight, but I think Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, those are two. Those are fighters that I have grown up watching, so many fighters out there, but to be able to fight Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje. Those two because of my style of fighting I think would be amazing if I were able to fight them.
How would you describe your fighting style:
My fighting style is really complete. I train a lot of boxing, jujitsu and wrestling as well. I feel that I have improving a lot. Not only training in my gym, but in the UFCPI so I am becoming a more all-around athlete.