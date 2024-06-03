Meet TUF Coach Valentina Shevchenko | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

First, it was how? I am so far? It's a different world and what you're feeling inside is completely different. You are not ready to put in the work in a sense like that. But once it starts sleeping with you day by day, this idea starts to take over and you change your mind.

Right now, I'm very happy that I am here. I'm very happy that I am going to be one of the coaches for TUF 32. It's a great opportunity for everyone - for coaches, for fighters. I will give the best to make this season the best season.

How do you think being a fighter yourself is going to help you?

I think the number one thing that is going to help me to coach this season is my team. All of my assistant coaches that they're also going to have are the best in their business. It's not only an international season for the fighters, but for myself, it’s an international season with the coaches that I have. I have coaches that are from here, from the United States, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Florida. I have coaches from Argentina. I have coaches from Beirut, and Lebanon. So it's going to be very international. They're the best in their business.