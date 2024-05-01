Meet Middleweight Tom Theocharis | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

UFC Foundation
Tom Theocharis is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 9-5
Birthplace: Stratford, Ontario, Canada
Fighting Out Of: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Affiliation: Adrenaline Training Centre
Age: 30
Quick Stat: Two-time Alaskan Champion
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
I'm feeling very, very spectacular. I'm very excited to seize the moment. This has been a dream of mine since I was 15. So it's a very exciting time in my life right now.
What is your fighting style like?
My fighting style is very exciting. I like to go out there, stand, throw my kicks, punches, knees, elbows as absolutely hard as possible until my opponent falls. So I'm definitely a fan friendly fighter, and everybody should be excited to watch me compete on The Ultimate Fighter.
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
One thing that's going to not be fun is not having a cell phone or outside communication with anyone. It's been less than 24 hours and it's a little tough, but it's all part of the process. I'm very excited to be here.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
I'm truly honored to represent Canada. It's an amazing feeling. Once I found out that I would be representing Canada and this was an international season and an international kind of World Cup type of thing, I was just so excited. It raised the bar even higher for my expectations. So I'm very excited to be representing Canada. I'm truly honored. I just can't stop smiling right now. I'm just so excited.
Get To Know Middleweight Tom Theocharis | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
What makes me a force to be reckoned with is the power I possess in my striking abilities. Everybody I train with, everybody I spar with, grapple with, they all say I'm a very strong individual. I strike very hard and that poses a lot of threats for a lot of people. So I would definitely say my striking capabilities, as well as my power.
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
I will be a fan favorite just because of my personality. I think I'm a fun guy that is very serious when it comes down to fighting. But I just like having fun. I'm a friendly guy. I get along with everyone and I've got an amazing story that I'm going to be sharing and I think it's all a part of my story just to be here.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
She's an incredible fighter. She's exciting and she's really done very well over the past year or so, I would say. She seems like a good person, as well.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
Oh, she's awesome. She's a really good kickboxer and so am I. So I wouldn't be surprised if she picked me just because of my fighting style.
