Meet Middleweight Tom Theocharis | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

I'm feeling very, very spectacular. I'm very excited to seize the moment. This has been a dream of mine since I was 15. So it's a very exciting time in my life right now.

What is your fighting style like?

My fighting style is very exciting. I like to go out there, stand, throw my kicks, punches, knees, elbows as absolutely hard as possible until my opponent falls. So I'm definitely a fan friendly fighter, and everybody should be excited to watch me compete on The Ultimate Fighter.

Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

One thing that's going to not be fun is not having a cell phone or outside communication with anyone. It's been less than 24 hours and it's a little tough, but it's all part of the process. I'm very excited to be here.

What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

I'm truly honored to represent Canada. It's an amazing feeling. Once I found out that I would be representing Canada and this was an international season and an international kind of World Cup type of thing, I was just so excited. It raised the bar even higher for my expectations. So I'm very excited to be representing Canada. I'm truly honored. I just can't stop smiling right now. I'm just so excited.