Alexa Grasso / Valentina Shevchenko
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Middleweight Shamidkhan Magomedov | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Get To Know Shamidkhan Magomedov And The Rest Of The Season 32 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Marlin Cortez • May. 23, 2024

Shamidkhan Magomedov is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.

Catch Up On All Things The Ultimate Fighter

Professional Record: 8-1

Birthplace: Buynaksk, Russia

Fighting Out Of: Fairfield, NJ

Affiliation: KDOJO

Age: 29

Quick Stat: Competed in LFA

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Thank you. It's great.

What is your fighting style like?

My style is pressure. Press my opponent. Take him down, choke him out or beat him up. 

Is there going to be anything specifically challenging for you?

No, I don’t think so.

Get To Know Middleweight Shamidkhan Magomedov | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko
Get To Know Middleweight Shamidkhan Magomedov | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

I don't know. It's not my first time representing my country. I was in the amateur championship in Europe. I don't feel extra pressure on me because I’m representing my country. But it's cool when you are the only guy from your country. I think it's cool.

Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?   

I'm not sure they will like me.

What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?

She's amazing. She fights like a man. I don't feel like she really kicks like a man. I can tell when girls punch it's not hard but they’re different.

