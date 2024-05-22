Meet Middleweight Shamidkhan Magomedov | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Thank you. It's great.

What is your fighting style like?

My style is pressure. Press my opponent. Take him down, choke him out or beat him up.

Is there going to be anything specifically challenging for you?

No, I don’t think so.