Meet Middleweight Ryan Loder | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Ryan Loder is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 6-1
Birthplace: Granite Bay, California
Fighting Out Of: Sacramento, California
Affiliation: Team Alpha Male
Quick Stat: Third at IBJJF Worlds 2016
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
Well, I have been in the APEX a lot. I’m normally standing behind the camera watching my guys go through it. So it's good to be on this side of the camera, where I'm the guy that you guys are interviewing.
What is your fighting style like?
I'm a wrestler. That's my background. But now I’m training at Team Alpha Male, and I have a bunch of different high class striking coaches and jiu jitsu coaches that are behind me. So it's kind of morphed into my own type of style. But wrestling’s the base. Take you down and beat you up.
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
The unknown. Normally, I have my schedule pretty dialed in. I know my fight camp. I know what I'm eating. I know who my practice partners are. I know who I'm going against. So I think the unknowns of those are going to be the toughest things.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
It feels good. I feel like I'm a good representation of the United States and what folk style wrestling is. I think the Russians and Dagestan get a lot of credit, but, in the end, freestyle wrestling, they don't have the ground game, and in wrestling, that's my game. All the Dagestani handcuffs I've been doing since I was five years old, it's not new to me.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
I don't think these guys have the same wrestling as me. A lot of them, I watched their first couple minutes of their fights and a lot of them like to wrestle. But I think they don't know what American wrestling is about.
Why do you think you’ll be the next big name to come from TUF?
Big name through TUF? That's a tough one. I think the camps that I've come from, the people that I've worked with, have put me in a situation that I'm really good at fighting. So I think having that in my background and coming from Team Alpha Male and everyone in Sacramento that I'm working with, I think that they put me in the right spot.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
She's a great fighter. But I haven't seen too much of her.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
Valentina is a great striker. She's a southpaw. I've watched a couple of her matches just because I like her striking style and I'm excited to work.