Meet Middleweight Robert Valentin | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Robert Valentin is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 10-3 1NC
Birthplace: Zwickau, Germany
Fighting Out Of: Zurich, Switzerland
Affiliation: Phuket Grappling Akademy
Age: 28
Quick Stat: Innferno FC and Aggrelin Champion
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
I’m feeling amazing. It's been a long process since I started, and to finally be here just feels amazing. Feels natural as well. Yeah, I love it.
What is your fighting style like?
My fighting style is savagery and violence. If I step into the Octagon, expect to see violence. Expect to see blood and expect to see an iron will to finish a fight.
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
The biggest challenge probably is going to be to stay focused on myself. Obviously, we are 16 fighters in the house and you're going to be interacting with each and every one. Probably some of the guys are going to be fun and entertaining, whatever. But, at the end of the day, it's about me, myself, and staying focused and also maybe not getting too close with the people so I still have that part in me where I want to hurt my opponent and want to finish the fight.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
Oh, it means a lot to me. For those who don't know, I'm actually not born in Switzerland. I was born in Germany, but I grew up in Switzerland. I'm so thankful for this country. This country gave me all the opportunities to actually become a fighter, to connect with people back home in my country. In general, I love Switzerland. I love this country, and I'm so proud to represent the Swiss flag as one of the few MMA fighters to represent this flag and to be on The Ultimate Fighter in the international season. This is really, really making me proud. Very exciting.
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
Just watch me. Being inside the cage is where I can be my true self. I can embrace violence. In today's world, we're supposed to stay in line. And if you're violent, you end up in jail. So we actually have the chance to legally embrace our primal instincts inside that cage. I think I do that better than anyone else. So this is going to make me a fan favorite.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
I think Alexa Grasso has a very modern approach of MMA. I also like her coaches. I like her style, how she analyzed the fight with Valentino Shevchenko and found the weak points and capitalized on it. I also like that she finished with a rear naked choke. This is one of my favorite moves as well. So I'm really looking forward to train and meet Alexa Grasso.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
So Valentina, we actually have a little story with each other. We were both living on Phuket Island and last year I did the Tiger Muay Thai tryouts, and she came and gave a very inspirational speech to all of us. It was like a week before my fight, I went after that to Russia to fight. It just gave me this inspiration to see a woman like her who made it all the way up through hard work, dedication, discipline and a strong mindset. After that, we had a talk with each other, and I told her, hey, I'm so thankful for the speech you gave. I feel like we have a very good connection. I just respect her a lot and appreciate that she's on the season.
Why do you think you’ll be the next Ultimate Fighter?
I will be the winner because I was prepared for this. I was born for this. The last years of my life were preparing me for this moment. I have the toolset, I have the experience, I have the mindset, and everything falls into place. This is just another step in my career. This is why I'm going to be the Ultimate Fighter.