Meet Middleweight Robert Valentin | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

I’m feeling amazing. It's been a long process since I started, and to finally be here just feels amazing. Feels natural as well. Yeah, I love it.

What is your fighting style like?

My fighting style is savagery and violence. If I step into the Octagon, expect to see violence. Expect to see blood and expect to see an iron will to finish a fight.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

The biggest challenge probably is going to be to stay focused on myself. Obviously, we are 16 fighters in the house and you're going to be interacting with each and every one. Probably some of the guys are going to be fun and entertaining, whatever. But, at the end of the day, it's about me, myself, and staying focused and also maybe not getting too close with the people so I still have that part in me where I want to hurt my opponent and want to finish the fight.

What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

Oh, it means a lot to me. For those who don't know, I'm actually not born in Switzerland. I was born in Germany, but I grew up in Switzerland. I'm so thankful for this country. This country gave me all the opportunities to actually become a fighter, to connect with people back home in my country. In general, I love Switzerland. I love this country, and I'm so proud to represent the Swiss flag as one of the few MMA fighters to represent this flag and to be on The Ultimate Fighter in the international season. This is really, really making me proud. Very exciting.