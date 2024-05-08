Meet Middleweight Paddy McCorey | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

UFC Foundation
Paddy McCorey is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 4 - 1
Birthplace: Belfast, Northern Ireland
Fighting Out Of: West Belfast, Northern Ireland
Affiliation: Fight Academy Ireland
Age: 26
Quick Stat: Competed in Cage Warriors
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
It's great to be here in Vegas. I've visualized fighting here many times, so I'm glad that the time has finally come.
What is your fighting style like?
I think I just try and go in there every fight and finish it as soon as possible. I prefer to be knocking people out, but sometimes they give me their neck in the process, and I'll take that, no problem. But I try to knock people out every time I fight.
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
I just think the biggest challenge will be being away from my family, girlfriend and my team. It's good to go through fight week and go in there with your team, who's got you here. So just going through it alone without them will probably be the biggest challenge.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
It fills me with pride to represent my country and I'm looking forward to putting my skills to the test against all these other international fighters.
Why do you think you’ll be the next star to come from the show?
I just think I go in there every fight to finish the fight. I’m just a regular kid from Belfast, and I believe that people watching, especially from back home, will see that I'm no different than everyone else from my area and from my country, and they'll be able to resonate with it.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
I just believe that I'm dangerous at both stances. I can finish fights on the feet, I can finish fights on the ground, so I'm quite universal in that aspect. I think my killer instinct is what separates me from the rest. I don't think there's too many times in my career where I've been presented with a finish, and I haven't taken it.
Why do you think you’ll be the next Ultimate Fighter?
I believe that I'll be the Ultimate Fighter because I'm different from these guys. I think my Fight IQ is on another level. My killer instinct is on another level. I just think that I'll be able to make these fights short and sweet.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
I think Alexa Grasso is a fantastic fighter, and I couldn't be more ecstatic when I found out the two coaches.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
I think Valentina is one of the greatest female fighters of all time. She has a very exciting style, and she is someone that you always want to watch whenever she's on the cards.
