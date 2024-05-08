Meet Middleweight Paddy McCorey | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

It's great to be here in Vegas. I've visualized fighting here many times, so I'm glad that the time has finally come.

What is your fighting style like?

I think I just try and go in there every fight and finish it as soon as possible. I prefer to be knocking people out, but sometimes they give me their neck in the process, and I'll take that, no problem. But I try to knock people out every time I fight.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

I just think the biggest challenge will be being away from my family, girlfriend and my team. It's good to go through fight week and go in there with your team, who's got you here. So just going through it alone without them will probably be the biggest challenge.

What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

It fills me with pride to represent my country and I'm looking forward to putting my skills to the test against all these other international fighters.

Why do you think you’ll be the next star to come from the show?

I just think I go in there every fight to finish the fight. I’m just a regular kid from Belfast, and I believe that people watching, especially from back home, will see that I'm no different than everyone else from my area and from my country, and they'll be able to resonate with it.