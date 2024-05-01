Meet Middleweight Omran Chaaban | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

I feel great. I knew about this a little over a month ago. Feels great. Happy to be here.

What is your fighting style like?

So I think this is, as they call it, the new generation. I started young. I'm only 22 years old. I started in MMA. So no background, straight MMA. It’s a mix of everything. I think this is the new generation.

Where does the nickname “Lebanese Gorilla” come from?

Because I always talk about Lebanon. I was originally from Lebanon. I was born and raised in Finland. So, yeah, I always like to talk about Lebanon and people are like, “Oh, you talk so much about Lebanon and everything.” I was like, yeah, obviously. Then my siblings always say to me, ah, you look like a gorilla in your fight photos. Then they just called me Lebanese Gorilla and I stuck with it.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

I will be honest with you; nothing comes to my mind. I'm just going to go enjoy it. As I said in previous interviews, I have a difference between all these guys. This is a big difference. So I've been living three years in Dublin, Ireland in Team KF, in the gym, so there's no privacy there, it's cold.

So here, it's just a nicer place, but it's the same. No privacy, just loads of people coming in and out. I've been living there for three years, so these guys are not prepared that way and I am. I think that's a huge thing, because I'm comfortable with it. I'm comfortable to be myself. These guys are not there struggling, so I'm comfortable with being away from my family.

What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

It's great. This is the one thing. So I represent Lebanon, the Middle East, because my mom and dad are from there and I love Lebanon, but I was born and raised in Helsinki, Finland. So I'm the first ever Finnish fighter to enter The Ultimate Fighter. It's a huge thing there, and obviously Ireland, I trained there, I like to represent Lebanon and Finland, and it's huge. I'm happy to inspire loads of young guys and show them how from Finland; there's five million people and you can always go somewhere - Lebanon, same thing. The poor people, I didn't grow up rich or anything, we were a very simple family. My mom raised us. So I just want to make it clear and inspire people.