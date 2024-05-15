Meet Middleweight Mark Hulme | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Super positive and grateful to be out of the hotel for a change.

What is your fighting style like?

I fight to win. My strength is jiu-jitsu. Coming up through the years, the last five years, training with CIT among Dricus Du Plessis and Cameron Saaiman, with our coach Morne Visser, elevated my striking and I believe that's going to be the difference when I go into the house.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

I'm just taking it day by day. There's no specific challenge that's on my heart that I'm thinking that's going to be really tough. There are 15 other guys with me now, so we're not completely isolated and I'm just going to have all the fun in the world with it.

What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

I couldn't be more proud.