Meet Middleweight Mark Hulme | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Mark Hulme is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 12-3
Birthplace: Pretoria, South Africa
Fighting Out Of: Pretoria, South Africa
Affiliation: CIT
Age: 29
Quick Stat: EFC Champion
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
Super positive and grateful to be out of the hotel for a change.
What is your fighting style like?
I fight to win. My strength is jiu-jitsu. Coming up through the years, the last five years, training with CIT among Dricus Du Plessis and Cameron Saaiman, with our coach Morne Visser, elevated my striking and I believe that's going to be the difference when I go into the house.
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
I'm just taking it day by day. There's no specific challenge that's on my heart that I'm thinking that's going to be really tough. There are 15 other guys with me now, so we're not completely isolated and I'm just going to have all the fun in the world with it.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
I couldn't be more proud.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
Many, many people do MMA, but I absolutely love it. I've dedicated myself to it from the first time that I started training when I was 15 to moving into the actual gym where I started fighting out of professionally at 18. Through the years, I've honestly chewed a lot of rocks to get to this point, but I wouldn't have it any other way.
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
Honestly, I can just be myself, involve each and every fan along with me on this journey, and they'll choose for themselves whether I'll be a favorite or not.
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
To be brutally honest, I'm not a big fanboy. I've never really watched many fights. I coincidentally watched the first fight. My hat's off to Grasso for winning the way she did.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
Pure badass.