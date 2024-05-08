Meet Middleweight Giannis Bachar | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

UFC Foundation
Giannis Bachar is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 9-2
Birthplace: Tunisia
Fighting Out Of: Athens, Greece
Affiliation: East Unit
Quick Stat: Cage Warriors Champion
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
Good. Amazing.
What is your fighting style like?
I'm a kickboxer and a wrestler. I try to keep the pressure on my opponent to cut the cage, put him on the wall and do combination work.
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
Winning the show.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
I try to represent Greece as best as I can. I will give my best and try to keep the door of UFC open for my country. So this is big and this is a heavy duty I have. I have a duty to my country to give my best self and represent myself in the best way.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
My counters, my combinations and my pace.
Why do you think you’ll be the next Ultimate Fighter?
Because I have to. I have to win. This is my only way into UFC at my age. Now I'm at my peak, I'm 33 and I have to win because this is my last chance to get into the UFC.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
She's amazing. I like her boxing. She represents the Mexican style of boxing, and her jiu-jitsu and her grappling is amazing. She's one of the best fighters ever, the most complete fighter ever.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
I'm a fan of hers. I'm a fan of Valentina. I believe she's one of the best women ever.
