Meet Middleweight Giannis Bachar | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Good. Amazing.

What is your fighting style like?

I'm a kickboxer and a wrestler. I try to keep the pressure on my opponent to cut the cage, put him on the wall and do combination work.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

Winning the show.

What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

I try to represent Greece as best as I can. I will give my best and try to keep the door of UFC open for my country. So this is big and this is a heavy duty I have. I have a duty to my country to give my best self and represent myself in the best way.