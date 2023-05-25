Meet Lightweight Roosevelt Roberts | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

It means a lot; it’s been a long journey. It means a lot, but I'm ready to give it my all and do it again and take it as far as I can take it.

What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?

I think a lot of things were messing me up. Not really focusing on the things I was supposed to be focused on. More thinking about the money than thinking about the long run. I was fighting injured a lot, wasn’t able to train when I was supposed to train, and I was just jumping in there thinking that I could do it. These guys are good guys and I have to be 100% and I wasn’t really right mentally or physically. So, I feel like I needed to take some time, and now that I'm back I feel way better and ready to go.

Do you think that time off changed your perspective for the next chapter in your career?

wanted. Like I said, the first time I was just trying to make as much money as I could; that’s really what I got in this game for was to just make money. I wasn’t really thinking about the long run, staying for the long run. I was taking fights hurt, taking fights not really as prepared as I was supposed to be. Just trying to keep my name out there, keep making money. So, I feel like I needed to realize what I was missing, realize the mistakes I made, realize what I need to do better. So, I feel like the time off really did good for me.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

I thought it would be a good competition between those two. I'm just looking forward to working with both of them, looking forward to seeing what they got and seeing what they could bring new to my game.