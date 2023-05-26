Meet Lightweight Landon Quinones | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

It means everything to me. I feel like it’s been a long time coming with the story I’ve come up with. I was actually booked for the Contender Series in November 2020, but I actually got COVID about two days before the weigh-in. I passed my COVID test to come out to Vegas, I passed my COVID test to come out for filming process. Then I went to the hotel, they were occupied, it was peak pandemic and I tested positive there, so they sent me home. Then I had a layoff and couldn’t find a fight. Then I finally got booked for the Titan FC title and then I tore my ACL, so it was a long layoff, a long road to be here. This year I was able to win the Titan FC belt and defend my belt and now I'm back here. This means everything to me. It’s a long time coming. I may not have been mature enough back then to take this but now I'm ready. I'm super excited, I'm blessed.

What was your first reaction when you were told that you were going to be on The Ultimate Fighter?

Everything happens for a reason. I think it’s honestly a better path and it’s a more difficult path and that’s what I like. I like that everyone on this show is a very tough fighter, tough contenders, guys that are on the top outside of the UFC and a lot of guys that have already experienced being in the UFC.

How would you describe your fighting style for someone who hasn’t seen you compete?

Very creative, very dynamic, very explosive, very fast. I'm very slick. I think I have better footwork. I think I'm honestly one of the better strikers out of anybody on the show right now. You’re in for a treat. I bring violence, I try to finish no matter what; whether it’s on the ground or it’s on the feet. I'm not a lay and pray kinda guy, I'm not a guy that’s sitting here trying to play it safe and win on points. I'm always looking for the finish. My philosophy is if you’re always looking for a finish, whether you go to a decision or not, you’re going to get the result you want or you’re going to get that finish.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

You have Conor McGregor as one of the coaches, and he brings the most eyes to the sport out of any fighter to ever live. He’s one of the most prosperous guys, the guy who raised the bar for everybody. I train at Kill Cliff FC, so I'm pretty familiar with Chandler, as well. He’s a very hard-working individual, very tough guy, crazy entertainer. I'm really looking forward to this season; it means everything to me.

What would you learn from Michael Chandler?

Chandler has a very grindy mentality. He’s very tough, he’s a very good athlete. I feel like he’s a lifelong wrestler so there’s a lot of things I can learn in that aspect of the grappling. Certain things, like he’s trained with Henry Hooft for a long time, so there’s a lot of striking things, and a lot of ways to generate power, a lot of shift stepping and things that he’s good at that I could definitely take from.