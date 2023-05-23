Meet Lightweight Kurt Holobaugh | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

It means everything. It’s an amazing opportunity and it’s a chance for me to really solidify and put a stamp on my MMA career. It’s just to say that I’ve done it all.

What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?

Experience is probably the number one thing that I’ve gained. Just being in the UFC and fighting on some of the biggest UFC cards, like UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden. All that has got me ready and gave me the experience for this shot now.

So, I fought in quiet places like the old Ultimate Fighter gym, I was the very first Contender Series winner. That place was pretty quiet, too, and I always feel like I perform better when there’s less of a crowd, to be honest. I don’t know if it’s just the pressure of the crowds that got to me; normally, I don’t think about the crowd, but I always do well on smaller shows or small areas with no crowd.

Do you feel a sense of added pressure because you are a veteran or does that comfortability help with the nerves?

I have no pressure at all. I could’ve passed this opportunity up and my life would’ve gone on the exact same. No pressure on me at all; all the pressure is on those guys who have never been in the UFC. Those guys are the ones that are on that percent line that may never make it to the UFC. I am thankful for the opportunity, and I am blessed to have this opportunity and get a chance to win The Ultimate Fighter.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

There’s gonna be a lot of eyes on it. It’s gonna be a big show, a lot of ratings, high ratings. Everyone’s gonna tune in and watch it, so this is a very good chance to show the world, my skill and what I can do.