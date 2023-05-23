Meet Lightweight Kurt Holobaugh | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Announcements
Kurt Holobaugh is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves on the most epic season of The Ultimate Fighter yet. With legendary coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the Bantamweights and Lightweights that make up the season 31 cast.
UFC Record: 0-4
Birthplace: Denham Springs, Louisiana
Fighting Out Of: Team Jucão South in Louisiana
Age: 36
Quick Stat: Two stints in the UFC
What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
It means everything. It’s an amazing opportunity and it’s a chance for me to really solidify and put a stamp on my MMA career. It’s just to say that I’ve done it all.
What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?
Experience is probably the number one thing that I’ve gained. Just being in the UFC and fighting on some of the biggest UFC cards, like UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden. All that has got me ready and gave me the experience for this shot now.
So, I fought in quiet places like the old Ultimate Fighter gym, I was the very first Contender Series winner. That place was pretty quiet, too, and I always feel like I perform better when there’s less of a crowd, to be honest. I don’t know if it’s just the pressure of the crowds that got to me; normally, I don’t think about the crowd, but I always do well on smaller shows or small areas with no crowd.
Do you feel a sense of added pressure because you are a veteran or does that comfortability help with the nerves?
I have no pressure at all. I could’ve passed this opportunity up and my life would’ve gone on the exact same. No pressure on me at all; all the pressure is on those guys who have never been in the UFC. Those guys are the ones that are on that percent line that may never make it to the UFC. I am thankful for the opportunity, and I am blessed to have this opportunity and get a chance to win The Ultimate Fighter.
What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?
There’s gonna be a lot of eyes on it. It’s gonna be a big show, a lot of ratings, high ratings. Everyone’s gonna tune in and watch it, so this is a very good chance to show the world, my skill and what I can do.
What would you learn from Michael Chandler?
Michael Chandler is going to come down to the wrestling; wrestling and being explosive. Great conditioning and I’m sure he’s going to condition the hell out of his team. If I’m on that team, you know for sure I’ll be in shape.
What would you learn from Conor McGregor?
So, the cool thing about mixed martial arts is that you never stop learning. You can be 50 or 60 years old and I’m still gonna learn something. With Conor, of course, it’s his striking ability. It’s his timing. It’s the way he can close distance and land punches, and then get out of there, so, of course, the striking aspect will be on the Conor McGregor side.
What do you think is going to be your toughest challenge in making it to the end?
Well, for me, it’s just being away from my wife and kids. I like the idea of fighting that frequently and cutting weight and getting those bouts out the way. It won’t be the first time that I’ve ever fought back-to-back weeks like that or every two weeks. I’ve done that before in my career. I was successful with it. I just came out of a big tournament that’s similar to this. You had time to go home and prepare, and I was still around the guys, had to look and see what they offered, and I feel like I ran through those guys, so I don’t think it’ll be that much different here.
Why are you going to be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
I’ve been in there. I’ve already done that; I’ve been in some of those shows. I’ve got the experience and I work really hard, so if I keep my mind right, yeah, I don’t think there’s anything that can stop me.
