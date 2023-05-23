Meet Lightweight Jason Knight | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

I got the call around the end of December, and it was exciting, for sure. For me, this is a chance to prove to myself that I belong with the best fighters in the world. I’ve known that for a long time, but my first run in the UFC, I was younger, I was dumber, and I had a lot more fun. This time I'm going to dial down the fun a little bit and get a little more serious. Go out there and kick some ass!

What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?

Before, I was a pressure fighter who had no problem taking damage. I still am going to apply the pressure but I'm a lot smarter mentally and physically. I know how to move better; I know how to move my head and not take three punches to land one good one. I'm gonna land three punches and make them miss their one good punch. That’s where I’ve gone since I’ve left here. Did a little boxing and got my boxing a little better than what it was. Takedown defense is a lot better than it used to be. I'm not going to stay on the bottom this time; that’s always been my biggest downfall. I get on the ground; my jiu-jitsu is really good and I think I can submit these guys and a lot of them are really good at defending those submissions. I didn’t even try to get up, wound up stuck, lost a fight. That’s not gonna happen anymore, though. If I go for three submissions, and three submissions don’t work, it’s time to get my ass up.

What was your first reaction when you were told that you were going to be on The Ultimate Fighter?

I love it. I love it. This is my first time here in [The UFC APEX] and it’s going to be exciting to fight here. The actual UFC events are awesome. You go out and you got one million fans screaming for you and stuff and, at the same time as it being awesome, it’s terrifying. It’s scary as hell. This is going to take away a lot of that pressure. I’m gonna be fighting against the up and comers. They haven’t fought on the stage yet or this big of a level. I’ll have that experience going in there and no pressure on me whatsoever.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

Yeah, I love that. I love the idea. Michael is going to bring a lot of eyes to it just because he’s a dog and Conor McGregor is the best in the world at promoting this. He’s out done everybody. He’s going to be out here promoting us, not just himself, and him being here is going to bring the whole country of Ireland and the whole country of America to watch this. I don’t care who you are; if you’ve never watched MMA, ever in your life, you know who Conor McGregor is. That’s gonna bring a lot more eyes to this. I’m a likable guy, I love me, other people are gonna love me, and at the end of this, I’m gonna have a bigger fan base, regardless.