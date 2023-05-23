 Skip to main content
Austin Hubbard prepares to fight Dakota Bush in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Lightweight Austin Hubbard | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Get To Know Hubbard And The Rest Of The Season 31 Cast On ESPN And ESPN+
By Anna Garrett • May. 23, 2023

Austin Hubbard is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves on the most epic season of The Ultimate Fighter yet. With legendary coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the Bantamweights and Lightweights that make up the season 31 cast.

Bio

UFC Record: 3-4

Birthplace: Dixon, Illinois

Fighting Out Of: Elevation Fight Team in Denver, Colorado

Age: 31

Quick Stat: Earned UFC wins over Kyle Prepolec, Max Rohskopf, and Dakota Bush

Austin Hubbard poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

It was a little bit to process, but I’m excited about it and I’m super ready to get going. I know I belong in there and I’m just excited for the opportunity to be back in it.

What was your first reaction when you were told that you were going to be on The Ultimate Fighter?

I was at work when I got called and it was hard to process at first, really. It such a different opportunity than just a fight. Going on a TV show, being away from your family and everything is a little bit to process, but I’m very excited about it and ready to get going. 

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

It’s really cool. As fighters, I think they’re talented people. They both have great coaching staffs, and I think I can learn from both, so getting on either team is really a win-win, not only from a fighter aspect, but from the amount of views that it will bring in and the eyes it’ll bring in. That’s also a huge opportunity in itself.

What would you learn from Michael Chandler?

He’s a talented fighter, he comes from a great team, and I feel like working with either coach is a win-win. Both have great teams, both are great talents and both have very successful careers, so in that position you can always learn something.

What would you learn from Conor McGregor?

Obviously, he’s a very talented fighter, and he’s done great things in his career. I’m sure I’ll learn a lot of things. I like the way he shows up mentally to his fights, so to learn and get insight on that would be cool.

What do you think is going to be your toughest challenge in making it to the end?

I feel like I’m really adaptable. I go with the flow. I don’t think I’ll have too many challenges adapting. It’s different, obviously, and something I’ve never experienced. I think I’ll be fine adapting to it and overcoming whatever challenges may come up and I’ll thrive.

What advice did your veteran teammates at Elevation Fight Team give you coming in?

Fight hard and have fun. Last season I had two teammates on the show and before that I had a few coaches, as well as people on the show, so they all gave great advice. Be who you are, have fun, and make the best of it.  

What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?

This is probably going to sound a little funny, but through my experience fighting, as well as life, the biggest thing I’ve pulled away from that is to have no expectations. Control the things you can control and fight like a dog. Have no expectations; I feel like when you have no expectations it leaves a little of the pressure behind. Just control the things you can control, fight real hard, and put on a show.

Why are you going to be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

I’ll probably give you a little different answer to this one. Obviously I believe I’m going to win, I 100% firmly believe I’m capable of winning this, but I’m not coming into this with an expectation of what could be. I’m taking it day by day, controlling the things I can control and I’ll see what happens on the other side.

