Meet Lightweight Austin Hubbard | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

It was a little bit to process, but I’m excited about it and I’m super ready to get going. I know I belong in there and I’m just excited for the opportunity to be back in it.

What was your first reaction when you were told that you were going to be on The Ultimate Fighter?

I was at work when I got called and it was hard to process at first, really. It such a different opportunity than just a fight. Going on a TV show, being away from your family and everything is a little bit to process, but I’m very excited about it and ready to get going.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

It’s really cool. As fighters, I think they’re talented people. They both have great coaching staffs, and I think I can learn from both, so getting on either team is really a win-win, not only from a fighter aspect, but from the amount of views that it will bring in and the eyes it’ll bring in. That’s also a huge opportunity in itself.

What would you learn from Michael Chandler?

He’s a talented fighter, he comes from a great team, and I feel like working with either coach is a win-win. Both have great teams, both are great talents and both have very successful careers, so in that position you can always learn something.

What would you learn from Conor McGregor?

Obviously, he’s a very talented fighter, and he’s done great things in his career. I’m sure I’ll learn a lot of things. I like the way he shows up mentally to his fights, so to learn and get insight on that would be cool.