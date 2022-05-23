MEET HEAVYWEIGHT JORDAN HEIDERMAN | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Announcements
Record: 5-0
Birthplace: Norfolk, Nebraska
Fighting out of: Norfolk, Nebraska
Age: 30
Stat: Two sins by submission, one by KO
Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
It’s exciting; I’m really looking forward to it.
Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka
How would you describe your fighting style to those who haven’t watched you before?
I’m pretty diverse. Started off boxing, grew up wrestling, and then I picked up the other martial arts and been training under a jiu-jitsu coach for the past four years.
A new episode of #TUF30 goes live tonight on ESPN+ tonight!— UFC News (@UFCNews) May 23, 2022
Meet Heavyweight Jordan Heiderman:
What do you think will be the biggest challenge you’ll give your opponent this season?
The diversity. If I can’t beat you on my feet, I’ll take you down. If I can’t take you down, I’ll beat you on my feet.
Is there a particular coach you’re hoping to work with? What do you look for in a coach?
I don’t see any disadvantage going with either of them. You got Nunes, she’s probably the most decorated women’s fighter out there. Then Peña, just a class act fighter, former Ultimate Fighter contender. I can’t pick, honestly. Either one is going to be a good choice.
RELATED: Meet Flyweight Brogan Walker
Do you think there is going to be a challenge living in the same house with people that you’re actively competing against?
I can see it being a challenge, but I can also see it being an advantage. You train with them, you start understanding their tendencies. So, I can see it as an advantage.
Why do you think you’ll be the one to win this season of The Ultimate Fighter?
I’m just hungry for it. It’s my dream, it’s what I want to do. This is where I’m starting.