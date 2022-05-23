MEET HEAVYWEIGHT JORDAN HEIDERMAN | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

What do you think will be the biggest challenge you’ll give your opponent this season?

The diversity. If I can’t beat you on my feet, I’ll take you down. If I can’t take you down, I’ll beat you on my feet.

Is there a particular coach you’re hoping to work with? What do you look for in a coach?

I don’t see any disadvantage going with either of them. You got Nunes, she’s probably the most decorated women’s fighter out there. Then Peña, just a class act fighter, former Ultimate Fighter contender. I can’t pick, honestly. Either one is going to be a good choice.

RELATED: Meet Flyweight Brogan Walker

Do you think there is going to be a challenge living in the same house with people that you’re actively competing against?

I can see it being a challenge, but I can also see it being an advantage. You train with them, you start understanding their tendencies. So, I can see it as an advantage.

Why do you think you’ll be the one to win this season of The Ultimate Fighter?

I’m just hungry for it. It’s my dream, it’s what I want to do. This is where I’m starting.