MEET HEAVYWEIGHT EDUARDO PEREZ | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Right when I got there, Daniel had a few more fights. But I do remember doing a few rounds with him a couple times.

What do you think will be the biggest challenge you’ll give your opponents in this tournament?

My size. My reach. I don’t know if these guys have faced someone as heavy as me but can actually move and is agile, and can do wrestling, jiu jitsu, everything. I’m really excited to show that part of my fight game.

Do you see any challenges to living in the same house with people you’ll be competing against?

A little bit, yeah. We’re going to be stuck together for 30 days. Win or lose, you’re still going to have to see them on a daily basis. Again, I don’t know how these guys are. I’m really calm and collected. They might get ticked off over little things, so I don’t know. I think it’s going to be interesting to see what happens.

Which coach would you say best fits your fighting style?

I like both of them, so I don’t want to pick sides like that. But I think Amanda. I love her striking. I remember watching her fight with Cyborg. Her striking, her straight punches, it’s what I try to do. Implement straight long punches. So, for sure Amanda.

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

Why do you believe that you’ll be the one to win the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter?

Honestly, man, I think it’s my time. Again, I’ve been at this for a while, even though I have less fights than most of the guys, if not all the guys. But in terms of mat time, I think I have the longest time. I think I deserve it. I’m going to go out there and show why I believe I’m going to win. Again, I’m fighting for myself, family, culture, and I’ve got the Mexican people behind me, so I’m excited.