MEET HEAVYWEIGHT CHANDLER COLE | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Is there a coach that you feel will be better suited for your style?

I’m cool with either one of them. Whoever I get picked by, I think that they are also guided and surround themselves with good people. I’m just blessed with this opportunity. I’m from Coeburn, Virginia, so this doesn’t happen to people where I’m from. I’m not too concerned who I get picked by. I’m just grateful for the opportunity.

Can you tell us about the time you met Kimbo Slice?

I was in West Virginia, and I was at an MMA fight and Kimbo Slice was supposed to be the guest there. He walks up this ramp and he goes in the backdoor and I was like, “What’s up, man!” and he was like, “What’s up” and then he dabbed me up. So, instantly I knew I was in there. I was like, “I’m in there. We’re cool.” I’m the first one in because I’m the first one in line. So, I walk in and there’s a backstage area and he’s walking down, and I was like, “What’s up man,” and we dabbed each other up again and I was like, “Yeah, it’s been a while!” He was like, “Yeah, man, I know it’s been a while.” So, instantly I realized he didn’t know who I was.

RECAP TUF 30: Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4

But he had thought we met each other before. I let that ride out for like forever. Finally, he was like, “Man, where do I know you from?” And me just being a 19-year-old kid kind of just freaking out, I was like, “Man I’m not going to lie, you don’t know me but I’m grateful to meet you.” And he was like, “Oh, man, you a fool. I thought I knew you this whole time. You talked to me like you knew me.” We took a picture and stuff, I’m glad I got to do that before he passed away. I was real young in my career, and I was watching him when he was tackling people out in the middle of the field, beating people up.

That was the first person I really fangirled over. To meet him in person and, now through fighting, getting to meet all these other people, man, it was a great first experience. That was the first one I met that I had seen on a big stage. But man, he was scary. As a 19-year-old kid man, he was scary. It was awesome.