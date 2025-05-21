Meet Flyweight Tumelo Manyamala | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Get To Know Tumelo Manyamala And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 21, 2025
Flyweight Tumelo Manyamala aims to become the next big star on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 6-1
Birthplace: South Africa
Fighting Out Of: Cape Town, South Africa
Affiliation: Pride Fighting Academy
Quick Stat: Claimed gold in the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Pro division in 2021.
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I will be the Ultimate Fighter because I feel I am a true embodiment of a true martial artist, always improving with every single fight. If you watch my fights in order, you’d see there’s a huge improvement. I just feel it’s my destiny so I’ll definitely be the Ultimate Fighter.