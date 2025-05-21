Meet Flyweight Tumelo Manyamala | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I will be the Ultimate Fighter because I feel I am a true embodiment of a true martial artist, always improving with every single fight. If you watch my fights in order, you’d see there’s a huge improvement. I just feel it’s my destiny so I’ll definitely be the Ultimate Fighter.

What Team I Want To Be On:

That is a tough one, I mean as a striker myself I would prefer a wrestler. It turns out they’re both wrestlers, but I have watched more Daniel Cormier UFC fights, so I think definitely Daniel Cormier.

Biggest Inspriation:

Oh I have quite a few, but I would say prime Adesanya definitely my inspiration. I just love his style and everything.