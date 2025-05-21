 Skip to main content
Flyweight Tumelo Manyamala poses for a photo ahead of TUF Season 33 (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Flyweight Tumelo Manyamala | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Get To Know Tumelo Manyamala And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson • May. 21, 2025

Flyweight Tumelo Manyamala aims to become the next big star on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.

Professional Record: 6-1

Birthplace: South Africa

Fighting Out Of: Cape Town, South Africa

Affiliation: Pride Fighting Academy

Quick Stat: Claimed gold in the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Pro division in 2021.

Gear Up For TUF 33, Support Your Team

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I will be the Ultimate Fighter because I feel I am a true embodiment of a true martial artist, always improving with every single fight. If you watch my fights in order, you’d see there’s a huge improvement. I just feel it’s my destiny so I’ll definitely be the Ultimate Fighter.

Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

What Team I Want To Be On:

That is a tough one, I mean as a striker myself I would prefer a wrestler. It turns out they’re both wrestlers, but I have watched more Daniel Cormier UFC fights, so I think definitely Daniel Cormier.

Biggest Inspriation:

Oh I have quite a few, but I would say prime Adesanya definitely my inspiration. I just love his style and everything. 

What Is Your Dream Matchup:

Whoever is champ, Pantoja – I am coming for you.

How would you describe your fighting style:

Exciting, knockouts, knockouts, knockouts.

Tags
The Ultimate Fighter