Meet Flyweight Roybert Echeverria | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Get To Know Roybert Echeverria And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 26, 2025
Flyweight Roybert Echeverria will look for redemption after his Dana White Contender Series appearance as he heads into this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 10-2
Birthplace: Venezuela
Fighting Out Of: Miami
Affiliation: Goat Shed Academy
Quick Stat: Current Anthony Pettis FC Flyweight Champion
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I feel that I have all the tools needed to be the Ultimate Fighter: I have the mentality, the skills, the mindset, everything you need to have to be the Ultimate Fighter. I feel like I have all of them and I have a purpose here. Stay tuned, you guys are going to see the “Unbroken” show really soon.
I am really excited for either one. I came here with a mission, it won’t change it, the fact of which team I will be, but I am excited for both of them. I will say I am a bad guy, but I am a good guy sometimes so either one I will be happy with.
Biggest Inspriation:
I would say my biggest fighter inspiration would be GSP, he’s a guy that I consider the G.O.A.T and someone I look up to.
My dream matchup in the UFC would be Brandon Moreno, I’ll win for sure.
How would you describe your fighting style:
I feel like my fighting style is really well-rounded and I feel complete everywhere. Lately, I have been falling in love with the striking, but my background is Ju-Jitsu so it doesn’t matter at this point.