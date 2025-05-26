Meet Flyweight Roybert Echeverria | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I feel that I have all the tools needed to be the Ultimate Fighter: I have the mentality, the skills, the mindset, everything you need to have to be the Ultimate Fighter. I feel like I have all of them and I have a purpose here. Stay tuned, you guys are going to see the “Unbroken” show really soon.

What Team I Want To Be On:

I am really excited for either one. I came here with a mission, it won’t change it, the fact of which team I will be, but I am excited for both of them. I will say I am a bad guy, but I am a good guy sometimes so either one I will be happy with.

Biggest Inspriation:

I would say my biggest fighter inspiration would be GSP, he’s a guy that I consider the G.O.A.T and someone I look up to.