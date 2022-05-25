MEET FLYWEIGHT KATHRYN PAPROCKI | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Announcements
Record: 3-2
Birthplace: Oberlin, Kansas
Fighting out of: Westminster, Colorado
Age: 28
Stat: 1 win by submission
Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. How does it feel to be getting this opportunity?
It’s amazing, I am having a great time.
You competed on Dana White’s Contender Series fairly recently. Does having that experience make this a little less nerve racking?
It is so much more comfortable. My last fight I had taken on six days’ notice. It all went very quick. So, now I’m just slowing it down and enjoying it.
MORE TUF: Claire Guthrie | Brogan Walker | Jordan Heiderman
How would you describe your fighting style to those you haven’t seen compete before?
Man, I kind of do it all. I’m a striker. I’m great on the cage, I like going to the ground. I’m a brawler. I’m trying not to brawl as much, but I do enjoy just fighting.
What do you think will be the biggest challenge you give your opponents this season?
I think my cardio and speed. I’m a little bit smaller and I can angle and move.
Do you see there be any challenges to living in the same house with people you’ll be competing against?
No, I don’t care. I’m cool with everybody. Ultimately, it is a sport. It’s fun.
Which coach do you believe better fits your style?
Either coach. I think they are both incredible. So, I’d be happy either way.
Why do you think you’ll be the one to win this season of The Ultimate Fighter?
Because I’m tough, I’m durable, and I train hard.
