MEET FLYWEIGHT KATHRYN PAPROCKI | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. How does it feel to be getting this opportunity?

It’s amazing, I am having a great time.

You competed on Dana White’s Contender Series fairly recently. Does having that experience make this a little less nerve racking?

It is so much more comfortable. My last fight I had taken on six days’ notice. It all went very quick. So, now I’m just slowing it down and enjoying it.

How would you describe your fighting style to those you haven’t seen compete before?

Man, I kind of do it all. I’m a striker. I’m great on the cage, I like going to the ground. I’m a brawler. I’m trying not to brawl as much, but I do enjoy just fighting.