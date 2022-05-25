 Skip to main content
Kathryn Paprocki prepares to enter the Octagon before her women's flyweight fight during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter at UFC APEX on February 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Ultimate Fighter

MEET FLYWEIGHT KATHRYN PAPROCKI | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Watch Paprocki And The Rest Of The Season 30 Hopefuls Weekly On ESPN+
By Miguel Navarro III • May. 25, 2022

Record: 3-2

Birthplace: Oberlin, Kansas

Fighting out of: Westminster, Colorado

Age: 28

Stat: 1 win by submission

Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. How does it feel to be getting this opportunity?

It’s amazing, I am having a great time.

You competed on Dana White’s Contender Series fairly recently. Does having that experience make this a little less nerve racking?

It is so much more comfortable. My last fight I had taken on six days’ notice. It all went very quick. So, now I’m just slowing it down and enjoying it.

MORE TUF: Claire Guthrie | Brogan Walker | Jordan Heiderman

How would you describe your fighting style to those you haven’t seen compete before?

Man, I kind of do it all. I’m a striker. I’m great on the cage, I like going to the ground. I’m a brawler. I’m trying not to brawl as much, but I do enjoy just fighting.

MEET FLYWEIGHT KATHRYN PAPROCKI | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES
MEET FLYWEIGHT KATHRYN PAPROCKI | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES
/

What do you think will be the biggest challenge you give your opponents this season?

I think my cardio and speed. I’m a little bit smaller and I can angle and move.

Do you see there be any challenges to living in the same house with people you’ll be competing against?

No, I don’t care. I’m cool with everybody. Ultimately, it is a sport. It’s fun.

Which coach do you believe better fits your style?

Either coach. I think they are both incredible. So, I’d be happy either way.

Order UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka

Why do you think you’ll be the one to win this season of The Ultimate Fighter?

Because I’m tough, I’m durable, and I train hard.

Tags
Kathryn Paprocki
TUF 30
:
UFC France Graphic
Announcements

Register Your Interest For UFC Paris

Tickets For UFC Paris Go On General Sale Friday, June 24. Register Your Interest At UFC.com/Paris

More
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
UFC Nevada License Plate
Announcements

UFC UNVEILS FIRST-EVER SPECIALTY LICENSE PLATE FOR…

A Portion Of Proceeds From Sales To Benefit The UFC Foundation, A Not-For-Profit Organization Committed To Giving Back To The Community.

More
: