MEET FLYWEIGHT JULIANA MILLER | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Well, Julianna and Amanda are both incredible athletes and coaches. For me, I would prefer to be under Amanda. She has incredible striking, and obviously so does Julianna. Amanda being a black belt in jiu-jitsu, I think that I have the best jiu-jitsu out of any girl on this card. That is my strength. So, if I can really work in some wrestling, anti-wrestling, and hard strikes, I’ll be unstoppable. However, I do feel that Julianna is really good at those things, too. So, for me, it comes down to the fact that Amanda has been a hero of mine since before I can remember. She was one of the first three woman I saw fighting and I was like, “Oh my God, she hits like a truck, I want to learn how to do that.” Look at these shoulders, I got some big ass shoulders. If I learn how to throw these bad boys the right way, I’m going to be unstoppable.

You’ve also been a commentator for a few smaller organizations in the past, how has that helped your confidence? Does it give you a different perspective on fighting?

Commentating helps because it gives you a confidence in your voice and in your speech. I will say, I’ve only been lead commentator once. Besides that, I started with just a few fights, and my first two times commentating, I messed up so bad with the referees’ names, and if I said a fighter’s name wrong, I was constantly questioning myself for it. But the thing is, it’s hard if you don’t speak with them before the match. But what I learned is people care more about what you say about them while they’re fighting, and how you choose your words.

Commentating really helped me choose my speech in an intelligent way. I learned how to have confidence in my voice, and I also learned that it is fun to get beautiful for the camera. Just because you’re a killer, doesn’t mean that you have to underplay your personality. My personality is wild and free. I’m all over the place. I’m a little crazy and love to have fun. So, as much as there is a fun side to me, I’m excited for the world to see the motivational parts that, even if you’re not the best fighter in the world, there’s other things in this sport you can be a part of. Some of the best coaches in the world aren’t the best fighters. Some of the best fighters in the world aren’t going to be the best coaches.

Why do you believe that you’ll be the one to win the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter?

I believe that I’m going to be the one to win this season because I am hardheaded, and I work consistently on my emotional intelligence. I believe in myself, and in a most respectable way. I don’t take anything away from the other girls. I am the youngest on this card and I have the least experience. However, I don’t think anyone in that room has done the emotional intelligence work or courses that I have. I know how to work my brain, and I’m strong in my brain. Sometimes, I think that people’s performances end up being a bit weary when the pressure is on. When the pressure hits, or when they’ve been living with someone for too long, or when they’re missing home. I am prepared for all of this, and I have trained my mind for all of this. There’s nothing that can break me. I can lose a fight and still won’t be broken. However, you won’t see me losing now.